What to Watch on Wednesday: Inside Lenox Hill for a special COVID-19 episode of Netflix docuseries
Lenox Hill
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
As if medical professionals don't have enough to deal with on a daily basis, COVID-19 changed everything. The global pandemic hit some areas around the world particularly hard, one of them being New York City, and this special episode of the recently released Netflix docuseries gives an inside look at the past few months as the city's Lenox Hill Hospital staff adapted to the pandemic, starting with the early weeks when elective surgeries were still on the schedule and the city — like much of the country — was not yet on stay-at-home orders. Cameras continue to follow the physicians who viewers met in the first eight episodes of this docuseries — Dr. David Langer (Chair, Dept. of Neurosurgery), Dr. John Boockvar (Vice Chair, Dept. of Neurosurgery), and Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson (emergency medicine) — now turning their primary focus to patients suffering the often fatal effects of coronavirus. Doctors provide updates to patients' families — who aren't allowed to be with their loved one — via FaceTime (read one family member's letter of appreciation to the Lenox Hill staff here). Some of those patients have family who are also hospital staff. Refrigerated trucks are parked outside the hospital for use as makeshift morgues. One mother asks Dr. Boockvar what he'd do if it was his son who's starting to show signs of being brain dead — a question that later, privately, leaves him in tears. Many send their own families to live temporarily elsewhere, worried they might contract the disease at home. It's a stark but necessary reminder of the still-rampant disease's capabilities — and of the sacrifices, both physical and emotional, that doctors, nurses, and first responders make every day. —Gerrad Hall
Crazy Delicious
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory meets Alice's Wonderland in this new culinary competition, where three amateur chefs have to cook for the "food gods" — former The Chew host Carla Hall, Swedish chef Niklas Ekstedt, and British chef and restaurateur Heston Blumenthal, all dressed in white — using ingredients they forage from the edible set. Across three rounds, overseen by hilarious British comedian Jayde Adams, they must deliver an inventive and delicious (it's in the show title, after all) take on each challenge, something that will make the food gods take their own name vain. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Game On! — CBS
Hot Mess House (back-to-back episode series debut) — HGTV
9 p.m.
Bulletproof — The CW
10 p.m.
Streaming
Nobody Knows I'm Here (movie) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
