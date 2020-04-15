What to Watch on Wednesday: Cate Blanchett leads the star-studded Mrs. America onto Hulu

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Mrs. America

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

FX on Hulu travels back in time to dramatize the fight for — and against — the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in the star-studded limited series Mrs. America. Executive producer Stacey Sher was inspired “to tell the story of the women’s movement from the point of view of the antagonists to it,” starting with the polarizing Phyllis Schlafly, brilliantly portrayed by Cate Blanchett. —Lynette Rice

Related content:

The Masked Singer Sing-Along Spectacular

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

The Masked Singer is the craziest party on TV, and this week, you can be part of the madness by jamming along to the sing-along episode. The show will feature each of the remaining seven contestants' best performances, including Frog’s “U Can’t Touch This” and Banana’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” with lyrics shown at the bottom of the screen. We’ll also get new clues and even a never-before-seen montage of this season’s unmasked contestants singing a special farewell to their costumes and to the show. You haven’t seen the last of Gronk and Jordyn Woods on The Masked Singer, it turns out! —Rachel Yang

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Survivor — CBS

Chicago Med (season finale) — NBC

The Challenge — MTV

The Goldbergs — ABC

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season premiere) — Bravo

Riverdale — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.

American Housewife — ABC

Chicago Fire (season finale) — NBC

LEGO Masters (season finale) — Fox

Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform

Nancy Drew (season finale) — The CW

Property Brothers: Forever Home (season premiere) — HGTV

Basketball County: In the Water — Showtime

10 p.m.

Brockmire — IFC

What We Do in the Shadows — FX

Dave — FXX

Twenties (season finale) — BET

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — ABC

Streaming

Little Fires Everywhere — Hulu

Outer Banks (series debut) — Netflix

The Innocence Files (docuseries debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change