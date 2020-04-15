What to Watch on Wednesday: Cate Blanchett leads the star-studded Mrs. America onto Hulu
Mrs. America
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Series Debut
FX on Hulu travels back in time to dramatize the fight for — and against — the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in the star-studded limited series Mrs. America. Executive producer Stacey Sher was inspired “to tell the story of the women’s movement from the point of view of the antagonists to it,” starting with the polarizing Phyllis Schlafly, brilliantly portrayed by Cate Blanchett. —Lynette Rice
The Masked Singer Sing-Along Spectacular
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
The Masked Singer is the craziest party on TV, and this week, you can be part of the madness by jamming along to the sing-along episode. The show will feature each of the remaining seven contestants' best performances, including Frog’s “U Can’t Touch This” and Banana’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” with lyrics shown at the bottom of the screen. We’ll also get new clues and even a never-before-seen montage of this season’s unmasked contestants singing a special farewell to their costumes and to the show. You haven’t seen the last of Gronk and Jordyn Woods on The Masked Singer, it turns out! —Rachel Yang
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Chicago Med (season finale) — NBC
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season premiere) — Bravo
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
Chicago Fire (season finale) — NBC
LEGO Masters (season finale) — Fox
Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform
Nancy Drew (season finale) — The CW
Property Brothers: Forever Home (season premiere) — HGTV
Basketball County: In the Water — Showtime
10 p.m.
What We Do in the Shadows — FX
Twenties (season finale) — BET
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — ABC
Streaming
Little Fires Everywhere — Hulu
Outer Banks (series debut) — Netflix
The Innocence Files (docuseries debut) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
