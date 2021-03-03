What to Watch on Wednesday: Amy Poehler has Moxie with her new Netflix movie

Moxie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Amy Poehler is bringing a little riot grrrl power to Netflix. Poehler directs and stars in the adaptation of Jennifer Mathieu's book, which follows introverted teenager Vivian (Hadley Robinson) as she launches an anonymous feminist zine at her high school. Inspired by her radical activist mother (Poehler), Vivian calls out sexism and discrimination at school, ultimately sparking a revolution (and falling for her skater boy classmate, played by Nico Hiraga). With a killer riot grrrl soundtrack and earnest message of inclusivity, Moxie is a sweet, rebellious adventure that's both earnest and uplifting. —Devan Coggan

Murder Among the Mormons

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Docuseries Debut

Salt Lake City. 1985. Three bombings in the area kill two people and severely injure another. Are there more attacks to come? Who's behind them, and why? Some answers come in the form of a shocking discovery: a trove of early Mormon letters and diaries that are found destroyed in the vehicle of a third victim, Mark Hofmann. He's a noted collector of rare documents — worth well over $1 million — about the church's roots, papers that one person notes were "potentially devastating." What information did Hofmann have, and who tried to prevent it from ever seeing the light of day? Directed by Napoleon Dynamite's Jared Hess, this case is more explosive than that movie's title. —Gerrad Hall

