What to Watch on Wednesday: Modern Family says goodbye with two-hour finale event

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

The smackdown is back! The contestants will go toe-to-toe this episode, with Kangaroo facing off against Night Angel and Turtle battling with Astronaut. Whichever two get the lowest scores in the face-off will compete in the smackdown, and one person will go home. Plus, another Community star joins the panelists, and we hope Yvette Nicole Brown messes with Ken Jeong as hard as frequent guest Joel McHale does. —Rachel Yang

Modern Family

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

Series Finale

The last Family gathering is about to take place. Modern Family, winner of five consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys, says goodbye with a two-hour event. At 8 p.m., ABC will unveil a one-hour documentary, A Modern Farewell, which takes you behind the scenes of the show’s 11-season, 250-episode run. At 9 p.m., the two-part series finale involves new horizons and change — plus, Phil and Claire ask one of their children to move out of the house to reduce the chaos. “We tried to balance the right level of comedy and emotion that our show has always done — perhaps leaning with a slightly bigger dollop of emotion than usual, which seemed fitting here,” co-creator Steve Levitan tells EW of the finale. “But we still wanted to tell funny stories and not get too maudlin about things. There’s some nice comedy right to the end… We knew the audience was going to have to say goodbye to these characters, and we wanted them to have that cathartic experience.” Your chance to release a few final laughs (and tears) awaits in a few hours. —Dan Snierson

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Who wants to watch celebrities play for charity? That — and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the game show’s U.S. debut — is why ABC has revived Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in primetime. Jimmy Kimmel hosts this special event, where stars including Jane Fonda, Anderson Cooper, Eric Stonestreet, Anthony Anderson, Catherine O’Hara, and Will Forte play for the charity of their choice. And for the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, they get to bring a guest to help answer questions — another celeb, a relative, a famous trivia-show expert — or use a new lifeline, Ask the Host. Let’s just hope that guy’s smarter than the people featured on his late-night show’s famous “Lie Witness News” segment. —Gerrad Hall

Parasite

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

No one could have predicted this is what the world would be like when Parasite hit streaming services for the first time, but Bong Joon Ho’s game-changing, Oscar-winning masterpiece might just be the perfect quarantine film. The darkly funny social satire is, after all, a story mostly set in a single house. This is a different kind of “social isolation,” though; one key Parasite scene features people from different socio-economic classes literally piled on top of each other in the same physical space, but each is barely aware of the people below them. Then there’s a whole other sequence about how differently natural disasters are experienced by the rich and poor. In other words, Parasite may not provide escapism right now, but it will give you ample tools to think about our present moment and our unequal global society at large while still being one hell of an entertaining movie in itself. —Christian Holub

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Modern Family: A Modern Farewell — ABC

Survivor — CBS

Chicago Med — NBC

The Challenge — MTV

Ghost Hunters (two-hour season premiere) — A&E

CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares — CMT

9 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC

LEGO Masters — Fox

SEAL Team — CBS

Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform

Nancy Drew — The CW

10 p.m.

Brockmire — IFC

Dave — FXX

Twenties — BET

The Deed: Chicago (season finale) — CNBC

Celebrity Ghost Stories (series reboot debut) — A&E

Psych marathon (seasons 1, 2) — USA

Streaming

Little Fires Everywhere — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change