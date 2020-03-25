What to Watch on Wednesday: Will Arnett stops by The Masked Singer for Group C finals

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Crip Camp's subtitle is no exaggeration: this essential documentary, executive produced by the Obamas, is a revolutionary portrait of people with disabilities and their fight for civil rights. The film begins in the early 1970s at Camp Jened, a Catskills summer camp for disabled teenagers run by hippies. But when the campers head home, Crip Camp shifts into an invigorating look at the movement that helped advance accessibility and anti-discrimination laws for Americans with disabilities — a movement in which many Camp Jened alums participated. “There's kind of a genre of ’60s and ’70s films about people who had this utopian dream and then it all collapsed and burned around them,” co-director Nicole Newnham told EW. “I think it’s a profound thing that it was this group of teenagers who were being so discounted in society, who took those ideals and really did figure out a way to change the world.” —Tyler Aquilina

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

The always funny Will Arnett (who hosts Lego Masters, immediately followed TMS) joins the panelists for the Group C finals, where Rhino, Night Angel, T-Rex, and Astronaut duke it out for a spot in the Super Nine. After this, we’re one step closer to finding out who has the vocal chops and disguising abilities to be the last contestant standing. Perhaps the winner could be in this very group? As Jenny McCarthy says, one of the Group C four is so talented they could “win this entire competition.” —Rachel Yang

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central

Season Finale

It’s been a bumpy ride for Nora (from committing identity theft to creating her own version of Fyre Fest), but she and cousin Edmund (Bowen Yang) are finally seeing their entrepreneurial dreams come true. The pair fly to China to start their company, only to realize when they arrive that it’s not exactly as it seemed. Add on top of all that, an overzealous assistant (Celia Au), sketchy foreign friends, a drug trip, and you have a wild ride to cap off a memorable first season. —R.Y.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Goldbergs — ABC

Chicago Med — NBC

Survivor — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.

Chicago Fire — NBC

LEGO Masters — Fox

SEAL Team — CBS

Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform

9:30 p.m.

American Housewife — ABC

10 p.m.

Brockmire — IFC

Dave — FXX

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Twenties — BET

The Magicians — Syfy

Chicago P.D. — NBC

Stumptown (season finale) — ABC

The Deed: Chicago — CNBC

Discovery Special: Pandemic: COVID-19 — Discovery

Eating History (series debut) — History

Streaming

Little Fires Everywhere — Hulu

Celebrity Livestreams

Musicians including John Legend, Miley Cyrus, and Keith Urban are entertaining fans from the safety of their homes via social media. Click here to check out those videos and see who else will be doing a quaran-sing.

