What to Watch on Wednesday: The Super Nine (and Chris Evans?) assemble on The Masked Singer

The Challenge

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

Season Premiere

For The Challenge’s 35th season, TJ Lavin is bringing the crazy. After last season’s disappointing final performance, the host of MTV’s long running reality competition series has instated a new twist that all but guarantees that fans won’t get a repeat of Paulie and Cara Maria’s ironfisted manipulations of War of the Worlds 2 because now, players must win an elimination in order to qualify for the Total Madness final. Returning champion CT put it best: “My entire Challenge career has revolved around avoiding elimination and now you have to go in… it was just a mindf—.” Let the madness begin. —Sydney Bucksbaum

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Tonight, we discover that Turtle might be… Chris Evans?? At least that’s what Jenny McCarthy thinks, and well, the panelists don’t have a great track record (not guessing Lil Wayne correctly will haunt Robin Thicke forever). It’ll be the first time that contestants from the three groups come together for the Super Nine and one singer will be unmasked in the special two-hour episode. What better way to forget about reality than hunkering down to judge B-lists celebrities’ singing, laugh at the crazy audience reactions, and make wild guesses like Chris Evans being the Turtle. We can’t wait. —Rachel Yang

The Magicians

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Syfy

Series Finale

Worlds will live and die in the whimsical-as-hell fantasy show’s series finale, which sees Eliot (Hale Appleman) and the gang endeavor to not only save the people of Fillory from the planet’s destruction but also use the World Seed to create an entirely new planet for the refugees. According to co-showrunner Sera Gamble, who wrote the ender with co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers, “There’s some cool s—t that blows up for sure,” but in the end, the hour is a tribute to the unbreakable bonds these characters have forged over the years. “When I realized it was so much about that they are now really this tribe together, I realized it didn’t matter if we tied every plot bit up because you know that they will fight for each other,” says Gamble. “For me, that’s the satisfying discovery of all of season 5, really. This has been a season that’s about these characters in different configurations realizing how much they rely on each other and how important that is.” —Chancellor Agard

Nailed It!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

What’s in store for season 4 of Netflix’s first hit reality competition show? “Nobody has learned to bake. I don't think I'm giving anything away by saying that,” host Nicole Byer jokes to EW. With this new batch of episodes comes classic baking fails like not greasing the cake pans, as well as new ones like overdosing on flavored extract. Among the themes of each of the eight episodes are literature, the jungle, and the '90s, with guest judges including actor Adam Scott and Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas hilariously suffering through a tasting of disastrous desserts from amateur home bakers who have the best of intentions. —Marcus Jones

