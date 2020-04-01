What to Watch on Wednesday: The Super Nine (and Chris Evans?) assemble on The Masked Singer
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Challenge
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV
Season Premiere
For The Challenge’s 35th season, TJ Lavin is bringing the crazy. After last season’s disappointing final performance, the host of MTV’s long running reality competition series has instated a new twist that all but guarantees that fans won’t get a repeat of Paulie and Cara Maria’s ironfisted manipulations of War of the Worlds 2 because now, players must win an elimination in order to qualify for the Total Madness final. Returning champion CT put it best: “My entire Challenge career has revolved around avoiding elimination and now you have to go in… it was just a mindf—.” Let the madness begin. —Sydney Bucksbaum
Related content:
- The Challenge reveals season 35 cast for 'Total Madness'
- CT teases The Challenge: Total Madness: 'It was just a mindf---'
- The Challenge season 35 trailer reveals shocking new hook ups and potential break ups
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Tonight, we discover that Turtle might be… Chris Evans?? At least that’s what Jenny McCarthy thinks, and well, the panelists don’t have a great track record (not guessing Lil Wayne correctly will haunt Robin Thicke forever). It’ll be the first time that contestants from the three groups come together for the Super Nine and one singer will be unmasked in the special two-hour episode. What better way to forget about reality than hunkering down to judge B-lists celebrities’ singing, laugh at the crazy audience reactions, and make wild guesses like Chris Evans being the Turtle. We can’t wait. —Rachel Yang
Related content:
- The Masked Singer's Astronaut is this country crooner: Here are the clues
- Here are The Masked Singer Super Nine contestants — and their chances of winning
- The Masked Singer T. Rex has been rude to her friends the last 3 weeks — but for good reason
The Magicians
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Syfy
Series Finale
Worlds will live and die in the whimsical-as-hell fantasy show’s series finale, which sees Eliot (Hale Appleman) and the gang endeavor to not only save the people of Fillory from the planet’s destruction but also use the World Seed to create an entirely new planet for the refugees. According to co-showrunner Sera Gamble, who wrote the ender with co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers, “There’s some cool s—t that blows up for sure,” but in the end, the hour is a tribute to the unbreakable bonds these characters have forged over the years. “When I realized it was so much about that they are now really this tribe together, I realized it didn’t matter if we tied every plot bit up because you know that they will fight for each other,” says Gamble. “For me, that’s the satisfying discovery of all of season 5, really. This has been a season that’s about these characters in different configurations realizing how much they rely on each other and how important that is.” —Chancellor Agard
Related content:
- The Magicians is ending with season 5
- The Magicians boss says final musical episode is 'the biggest one we’ve done'
- The Magicians bosses on their 'satisfying discovery' about final season, why it won't be saved
Nailed It!
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
What’s in store for season 4 of Netflix’s first hit reality competition show? “Nobody has learned to bake. I don't think I'm giving anything away by saying that,” host Nicole Byer jokes to EW. With this new batch of episodes comes classic baking fails like not greasing the cake pans, as well as new ones like overdosing on flavored extract. Among the themes of each of the eight episodes are literature, the jungle, and the '90s, with guest judges including actor Adam Scott and Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas hilariously suffering through a tasting of disastrous desserts from amateur home bakers who have the best of intentions. —Marcus Jones
Related content:
- Watch a shocking Nailed It season 4 clip host Nicole Byer wishes she could re-edit
- Behind the scenes of Nailed It Holiday with Nicole Byer and the show's 'secret chef'
- Nailed It host Nicole Byer judges James Corden's staff in hilarious baking challenge
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
David Blaine: The Magic Way — ABC
The Deed: Chicago — CNBC
Streaming
Little Fires Everywhere — Hulu
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (series debut) — Netflix
How to Fix a Drug Scandal (series debut) — Netflix
Father Brown (U.S. debut, seasons 1-6) — BritBox
The Mallorca Files (U.S. debut) — BritBox
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments