What to Watch on Wednesday: All is revealed on The Masked Singer season finale

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Finale

The day has come. It’s time to crown a winner and find out once and for all, who is under each mask. Will Night Angel become the first female champ in the show’s history? Is Turtle Jesse McCartney (like EW predicts) or Joey McIntyre? Will Ken Jeong ever stop calling Nick Cannon “daddy”? Tune in tonight for all the answers. And catch up with our clues list and predictions post before the show to be ultra prepared. —Rachel Yang

The 100

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

The world has already ended twice on The 100, but now it’s time for The CW’s double-post-apocalyptic series to say goodbye permanently. The final season begins with a bang, picking up immediately where the season 6 finale cliffhanger ended and promises to finally tie up every loose thread ever presented on this show from the micro of “What is the anomaly?” to the more big picture questions like “What is the moral of the story?” Showrunner Jason Rothenberg promised EW that “it won’t be, ‘People are horrible, we all suck, we’re willing to kill everyone and everything and do anything to survive.’ There’s a higher purpose.” And that will soon be revealed as the clock continues to tick down to zero. But will every character make it out alive? Do they even deserve to after all they’ve done? —Sydney Bucksbaum

Ultimate Tag

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

Chase the Masked Singer finale with a very different competition series. Hosted by the NFL's Watt brothers — J.J., T.J., and Derek — Ultimate Tag is an amped-up version of the classic playground game, with five different, but equally intense, courses pitting amateur contestants against a lineup of "professional taggers." "It is much more sport than it is a game show," J.J. Watt tells EW. "These people take true pride in it, and they’re showing unbelievable athletic skill and strength and stamina." That's good news for sports fans looking for something to fill the void — and for anyone who's ever wondered what playing tag while dangling from a dome-shaped cage 30 feet in the air would be like. —Tyler Aquilina

Scandal

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Grab a bottle of red wine and settle in because there’s Scandal is brewing at Hulu. All seven seasons of the ABC drama — starring Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Jeff Perry, Joshua Malina, Scott Foley, Portia De Rossi, and Cornelius Smith Jr. — are making the jump from Netflix, bringing with it all the political intrigue, morally questionable behavior, sexual politics, gender and race disparity, and more you’d expect from a series set in Washington, D.C. Because we don’t get enough of that on cable news already. —Gerrad Hall

