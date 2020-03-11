What to Watch on Wednesday: The Astronaut, T-Rex, and more take the stage on The Masked Singer

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Audiences will meet the last crop of contestants on Wednesday as Rhino, Swan, Night Angel, Bear, Astronaut, and T-Rex take the stage. There’s a lot to look forward to, from Bear rocking out to Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” to Astronaut’s moving rendition of Lauren Daigle’s “You Say.” Plus, the show is teasing a “bombshell reveal” from one Group C member. It’ll be a night to remember! —Rachel Yang

On My Block

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

On My Block showrunner Lauren Iungerich knows that her audience desperately wants answers after ending season 2 of her Netflix series with Cesar, Ruby, Jamal, and Monse being kidnapped by unknown assailants. "Kids are soooo mad," Iungerich said, laughing, last year to EW. "What I can tell you is that it’s setting us up for our season 3 drive. It will totally make sense when it is revealed, but it’s not what you’d expect." Well, kids, if the cliffhanger pattern holds, prepare to be mad again at the end of season 3! —Derek Lawrence

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Modern Family (fan-voted, 6-episode marathon) — ABC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Reunion, Part 2) — Bravo

Survivor — CBS

Riverdale — The CW

Niall Ferguson’s Networld — PBS

9 p.m.

Nancy Drew — The CW

LEGO Masters — Fox

SEAL Team — CBS

10 p.m.

Dave — FXX

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Twenties — BET

The Magicians — Syfy

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens — Comedy Central

*times are ET and subject to change