What to Watch on Wednesday: The Astronaut, T-Rex, and more take the stage on The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Audiences will meet the last crop of contestants on Wednesday as Rhino, Swan, Night Angel, Bear, Astronaut, and T-Rex take the stage. There’s a lot to look forward to, from Bear rocking out to Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” to Astronaut’s moving rendition of Lauren Daigle’s “You Say.” Plus, the show is teasing a “bombshell reveal” from one Group C member. It’ll be a night to remember! —Rachel Yang
On My Block
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
On My Block showrunner Lauren Iungerich knows that her audience desperately wants answers after ending season 2 of her Netflix series with Cesar, Ruby, Jamal, and Monse being kidnapped by unknown assailants. "Kids are soooo mad," Iungerich said, laughing, last year to EW. "What I can tell you is that it’s setting us up for our season 3 drive. It will totally make sense when it is revealed, but it’s not what you’d expect." Well, kids, if the cliffhanger pattern holds, prepare to be mad again at the end of season 3! —Derek Lawrence
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Modern Family (fan-voted, 6-episode marathon) — ABC
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Reunion, Part 2) — Bravo
Niall Ferguson’s Networld — PBS
9 p.m.
LEGO Masters — Fox
10 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens — Comedy Central
*times are ET and subject to change
