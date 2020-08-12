What to Watch on Wednesday: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. embark on their final mission

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

After seven seasons spent fighting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s secret wars, the titular spies of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. embark on their last mission as a team in the series finale — and you can definitely believe shooting the episode was a challenging experience for everyone involved. “There’s something about ending a long journey together that has a lot of feelings of unsureness about what’s next for people, and at the same time, goodbyes are hard,” Clark Gregg, who plays Agent Coulson, told EW when we visited the series finale set in July 2019. “The episode’s hard. It all bleeds into the scenes.” But Gregg, who joined the MCU in 2008’s Iron Man, knows how to handle farewells at this point. Said the actor, “I’ve said goodbye to playing Phil Coulson a couple of times when I was pretty sure it was for good, and strangely opportunities to play him show up. So I’m just turning that over to the universe, you know, if I ever play him again, that’d be great.” —Chancellor Agard