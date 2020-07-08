What to Watch on Wednesday: A most excellent Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. time-hops to the '80s

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

The time-hopping adventures of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. continue in this week’s installment, “The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D,” which finds Mack (Henry Simmons) and Deke (Jeff Ward) stranded in 1982. “I’ve kind of isolated myself because of the death of my parents and I haven’t had any contact with Deke,” Simmons told EW about the episode during a set visit last summer. Meanwhile, Deke forms a band as part of his cover in this new era. “Mac’s not too happy about it all,” said Simmons. “This entire episode I was surprised and flattered because they decided to do a little episode with just me and Deke, basically. I also was very excited for it because it allows an opportunity for us to play off each other. The whole episode is funny. It’s got some touching moments, but it’s funny as well.” Come for the ‘80s nostalgia, stay for the murderous robots. (Bonus content: Keep an eye out for me and a couple of other journalists, who pop up in full ‘80s attire as extras in a bar scene!) —Chancellor Agard

Stateless

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Co-created by Cate Blanchett and inspired by a true story, the six-part Netflix series takes us inside the story of a mentally ill woman who is unlawfully imprisoned in an Australian immigrant detention center. Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), stars as Sofie (a character based on real-life person, Cornelia Rau) who, after getting involved in a cult-like dance group run by a conniving couple (Blanchett and Dominic West), finds herself in an Australian immigration detention center despite being a permanent resident of the country. There she meets Ameer (Fayssal Bazzi), an Afghan refugee fleeing the Taliban with his wife and young daughters, Cam (Jai Courtney), an Australian father who takes a well-paid job as a guard at the facility and Claire (Asher Keddie), a public servant tasked with controlling the center’s public image. Stateless starts slow, carefully introducing its characters, but the feeling of impending chaos lurks so close to the surface that it’s impossible to relax from the opening frame. As the exploration of the harrowing failures and atrocities of the Australia immigration system are further expounded, that simmering tension bursts into intense hopelessness, conveyed excellently through the core cast’s performances. It’s an unsettling watch, to say the least, but an entirely necessary one, nonetheless. —Ruth Kinane

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

The world may have lost famed astrologer Walter Mercado in 2019, but his legacy will live forever thanks to Netflix’s Mucho Mucho Amor. Beloved by people from all walks of life, it was easy to put Mercado on a pedestal. But as the documentary unravels, fans will discover that he was a normal man who was flawed and made mistakes. And whether his spirit currently flies throughout the cosmos or continues to guide us here on earth, Mercado’s message of paz and mucho mucho amor will live on in the hearts of those that admired him most. —Rosy Cordero

