What to Watch on Wednesday: Return to the Love, Simon-verse with Hulu spin-off Love, Victor

By EW Staff
June 17, 2020 at 06:00 AM EDT
Love, Victor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

Love, Simon was a groundbreaking movie when it debuted in theaters — it was the first mainstream rom-com about a gay character. And the 2018 film was heartwarming, emotional, sweet, and important. But not every LGBTQ teen’s coming-out journey goes as smoothly as Simon’s (Nick Robinson), because everyone’s circumstances and experiences are different. That’s why the Disney+-turned-Hulu spin-off series Love, Victor shifted the focus to Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student who arrives at Creekwood High School after Simon graduates. Simon left behind a legendary legacy after his epic, romantic Ferris wheel kiss, and the culture at Creekwood has changed for the better for anyone questioning their sexual identity. That’s good news for someone like Victor, who doesn’t quite know yet where he falls on the sexuality spectrum. But since Victor comes from a conservative, Latinx family, he faces many more external obstacles than Simon’s more internalized journey of self-discovery in the film. So when Victor, in the series premiere, is inspired to reach out to Simon via Instagram DM for advice, it sets off a chain of events that will forever change Victor’s — and many other Creekwood students’ — life. —Sydney Bucksbaum

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Game On! — CBS

The 100 — The CW

The Challenge — MTV

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Bravo

Bulletproof — The CW

Ultimate Tag — Fox

10 p.m.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC

Jay Leno's Garage (Jon Hamm, Robert Herjavec, Kenny Loggins, Fabio) — CNBC

At Home with Amy Sedaris — TruTV

Streaming

Mr. Iglesias (season premiere) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

