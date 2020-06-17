What to Watch on Wednesday: Return to the Love, Simon-verse with Hulu spin-off Love, Victor

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Love, Simon was a groundbreaking movie when it debuted in theaters — it was the first mainstream rom-com about a gay character. And the 2018 film was heartwarming, emotional, sweet, and important. But not every LGBTQ teen’s coming-out journey goes as smoothly as Simon’s (Nick Robinson), because everyone’s circumstances and experiences are different. That’s why the Disney+-turned-Hulu spin-off series Love, Victor shifted the focus to Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student who arrives at Creekwood High School after Simon graduates. Simon left behind a legendary legacy after his epic, romantic Ferris wheel kiss, and the culture at Creekwood has changed for the better for anyone questioning their sexual identity. That’s good news for someone like Victor, who doesn’t quite know yet where he falls on the sexuality spectrum. But since Victor comes from a conservative, Latinx family, he faces many more external obstacles than Simon’s more internalized journey of self-discovery in the film. So when Victor, in the series premiere, is inspired to reach out to Simon via Instagram DM for advice, it sets off a chain of events that will forever change Victor’s — and many other Creekwood students’ — life. —Sydney Bucksbaum