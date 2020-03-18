What to Watch on Wednesday: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington ignite Little Fires Everywhere

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Little Fires Everywhere

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star in this 8-episode adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel, which Hulu dropped a little earlier than planned last night to give you some more coronavirus social distancing/isolation viewing options. Set in Shaker Heights, Ohio, the series tells the story of a mother-daughter duo who arrive in a picture-perfect town only to realize that things are much more complicated than they seem. “We don't have a lot of material that is just about what it means to be a mother,” Washington says. “[The show’s about] all the complexities of motherhood.” And when mothers don’t see eye-to-eye, well, sometimes things end up in flames. —Samantha Highfill

Related content:

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Last week Sarah Palin rapped "Baby Got Back" as a dancing bear, so this week, we honestly have no idea what to expect. The Masked Singer is as unpredictable as a circus sideshow and that is exactly why we love it. The only thing we do know is that Joel McHale is returning tonight as a guest panelist for the Group C semifinals. But otherwise, between the celebrity reveals, surprising performances, and Ken Jeong's antics, we're left wondering, "Is this real life, or is this just fantasy?" —Rachel Yang

Related content:

Motherland: Fort Salem

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Freeform

Series Debut

The persecution against witches is so 1692. In Motherland: Fort Salem, the witches are rising up to smash the patriarchy – literally. Creator Eliot Laurence’s lifelong love of all things witches is what led him to create Freeform's new supernatural drama set in an alternate, present-day version of America — one where, 300 years ago, witches cut a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country in exchange for power. But the alt-version of America hasn’t gone totally matriarchal just yet. “We’re going there,” Laurence promises EW. “We are going to go there in the course of the series but it has not happened yet. The army is a pocket matriarchy, but because these symbols have existed, these symbols of powerful female generals, I feel like there’s a trickle-down from that in our alternate world. That’s why there’s an African American female president and that’s why in the history of this alternate America, there were black female war heroes in the Civil War, in the Revolutionary War, and the trickle-down of that imagery has affected emancipation making it happen earlier in this timeline. It’s about the power of images changing the world. It’s the long goal of the series to introduce a new kind of witch Eden.” –Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Goldbergs — ABC

Chicago Med — NBC

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Reunion, Part 3) — Bravo

Survivor — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.

Modern Family — ABC

Chicago Fire (100th episode) — NBC

LEGO Masters — Fox

SEAL Team — CBS

9:30 p.m.

American Housewife (new timeslot) — ABC

10 p.m.

Brockmire (season premiere) — IFC

Dave — FXX

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Twenties — BET

The Magicians — Syfy

Chicago P.D. — NBC

Stumptown — ABC

The Deed: Chicago — CNBC

True Terror With Robert Englund (series debut) — Travel Channel

10:30 p.m.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens — Comedy Central

*times are ET and subject to change