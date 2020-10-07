What to Watch on Wednesday: Adam Sandler returns to his comfort zone with Hubie Halloween

Big Brother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Before we get to tonight’s installment of Big Brother: All-Stars, let’s pause for the cause to recognize that less than 48 hours ago, the network broadcast reality show once again aired a competition in which contestants were racing to see who could strip out of their clothes the fastest. Quality high-brow programming, ladies and gentlemen. Who knows how the show will manage to top that tonight. Then again, topping anything in this drag of a season can’t be that difficult. Anyway, Tyler and Christmas are both on the block and will be fighting for the Veto against a bunch of other people we also don’t care about. Can we just cut to the jury house already? —Dalton Ross

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

You didn’t think you were going to meet Team C, did you? Because the show is once again keeping us on our toes and bringing back Popcorn, Sun, Giraffe, and Snow Owls for the Group A playoffs. And judging by the teasers, it’s going to be a crazy episode, with a Robin Thicke impersonator taking the stage, the Sun blowing the judges away with Kesha’s “Praying,” and more. —Rachel Yang

Hubie Halloween

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

What ELSE to Watch

12 p.m.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (series debut) — Facebook Watch

8 p.m.

Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones (re-animated lost episodes) — BBC America

Devils (series debut) — The CW

9 p.m.

Vice Presidential Debate — ABC/CBS/NBC/Fox

Coroner (season premiere) — The CW

Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth (doc) — HBO

10 p.m.

Streaming

Books of Blood (movie) — Hulu