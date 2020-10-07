What to Watch on Wednesday: Adam Sandler returns to his comfort zone with Hubie Halloween
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Big Brother
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
Before we get to tonight’s installment of Big Brother: All-Stars, let’s pause for the cause to recognize that less than 48 hours ago, the network broadcast reality show once again aired a competition in which contestants were racing to see who could strip out of their clothes the fastest. Quality high-brow programming, ladies and gentlemen. Who knows how the show will manage to top that tonight. Then again, topping anything in this drag of a season can’t be that difficult. Anyway, Tyler and Christmas are both on the block and will be fighting for the Veto against a bunch of other people we also don’t care about. Can we just cut to the jury house already? —Dalton Ross
Related content:
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
You didn’t think you were going to meet Team C, did you? Because the show is once again keeping us on our toes and bringing back Popcorn, Sun, Giraffe, and Snow Owls for the Group A playoffs. And judging by the teasers, it’s going to be a crazy episode, with a Robin Thicke impersonator taking the stage, the Sun blowing the judges away with Kesha’s “Praying,” and more. —Rachel Yang
Related content:
Hubie Halloween
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Back in December, Adam Sandler jokingly (?) made a threat about what would happen if he didn't win an Oscar for his performance in Uncut Gems. “If I don’t get it, I’m going to f—ing come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” the Sandman told Howard Stern. “That’s how I get them.” Sandler didn't even get a nomination (he did win the Independent Spirit Award). Fast-forward to today and the release of Hubie Halloween. The latest Netflix original from Sandler stars him as Hubie Dubois, a good-natured but eccentric community volunteer who finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. Who else is in it, you might ask? Well, this scary weird cast includes Kevin James, Julie Bowen, George Wallace, Maya Rudolph, Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Schneider, Ray Liotta, June Squibb, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, and Kenan Thompson. And now we wait to find out if this is what Sandler warned of — or maybe he eventually gets around to Grown Ups 3: Fart Camp. —Derek Lawrence
Related content:
What ELSE to Watch
12 p.m.
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (series debut) — Facebook Watch
8 p.m.
Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones (re-animated lost episodes) — BBC America
Devils (series debut) — The CW
Weakest Link (special night) — NBC
9 p.m.
Coroner (season premiere) — The CW
Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth (doc) — HBO
10 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Orange County (special) — Bravo
Streaming
Books of Blood (movie) — Hulu
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments