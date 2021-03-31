What to Watch on Wednesday: Godzilla vs. Kong presents the ultimate monster mash on HBO Max

Godzilla vs. Kong

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Director Adam Wingard's new film finds the two biggest stars of the MonsterVerse movies engaging in a battle royale — and we're not talking about Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler, with all due respect to those fine actors. Yes, Godzilla vs. Kong boasts mucho big beast mayhem as the two titular monsters go at it like a pair of professional wrestlers — or action movie characters. "Creating the fights was absolutely the funnest thing that I've ever done in my entire career," says Wingard, whose film costars Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry, among others. "The trick is to treat a monster brawl the same way you would a normal action film. I want to see people take damage." —Clark Collis

K-Pop Evolution

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on YouTube

Docuseries Debut

You've probably heard of BTS, or Blackpink, or "Gangnam Style" singer Psy. But K-Pop has been around much longer than all of those acts, and this seven-part docuseries tracks the evolution of this $10 billion global industry. Exploring the history, hitmakers, fandoms, and more, viewers will hear from some of K-Pops biggest stars and those who've been witness to all of the action, including Red Velvet, Super-M, and Kang Daniel. If you thought Making the Band was dramatic and intense... —Gerrad Hall

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Chameleon, Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, and the Piglet have trouble coming their way — a brand-new Wildcard contestant who could send one of them home. And could Kevin Hart be revealed as the patriarch to the Monster dynasty? It's Ken Jeong's guess, so probably not, but check out the panelist's reasoning above to see if he's actually onto something… —Rachel Yang

