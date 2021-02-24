What to Watch on Wednesday: Ginny & Georgia brings a new mother-daughter duo to Netflix

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Ginny & Georgia

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Move over Gilmore Girls, there's a new mother-daughter double act in town. Okay, so by town, we don't mean Stars Hollow, but there are a couple of new badass women taking up residence in small town New England — and by that, we mostly mean arriving on Netflix. Ginny & Georgia stars Antonia Gentry as 15-year-old Ginny and Brianne Howey (The Passage) as her 30-year-old, would-be-Southern belle mother, Georgia, who are determined to make a new life for themselves on arrival in Wellsbury, Mass. Of course, that plan doesn't exactly go smoothly. As it turns out, Georgia has quite the checkered past that is not so easy to outrun, y'all. Add a plethora of teenage issues, at least three eligible suitors, and a mayoral scandal or two into the mix, and, cookie-cutter cute Wellsbury doesn't know what's hit it. "The show takes such a fun spin on every single expectation that you would have for a typical mother-daughter relationship and a typical female storyline," Gentry tells EW. "It just takes all of those things and turns them on their head. It's really, really unpredictable and surprising along the way." One unmissable surprise we can't help but tease? A Britney Spears costume — or five. —Ruth Kinane

Canine Intervention

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

We're pawsitive that you'll love this new series, where Jas Leverette, owner of Cali K9 dog training facility in Oakland, corrects obedience and behavior issues using unique methods and techniques. Leverette works with all breeds dogs — and their owners ('cause let's be honest, sometimes the humans are the real problem) — and has never turned one away. You have to see this to beleash it. —Gerrad Hall

For Life

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

For Life's second season has chronicled all the obstacles Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) has faced since being released from prison — re-acclimating to life on the outside, probation, COVID-19, and more. However, he'll face his biggest challenge in the season 2 finale. Working as a special prosecutor for the state, Wallace goes to court to prosecute a police officer responsible for murdering an unarmed Black man. As the real world has taught us, the odds aren't in Aaron's favor. Can he prevail and get justice for the victim's family? Will his team make it out of this hot button case in one piece? —Chancellor Agard

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Bravo

The first season of Bravo's newest Housewives franchise officially wraps up with part 3 of the Salt Lake City reunion. Until now, the explosive confrontations have been between Lisa and Heather, with Jen eerily sitting by cool, calm, and collected. But that's about the change when she makes claims of culturally and racially insensitive comments from some of the other 'Wives. The accusations don't go over well, only serving to confuse the women and further hurt Jen. Plus, Andy welcomes the husbands, who break down some of the season's drama, and Whitney's husband Justin reveals shocking details about leaving the Mormon church. Hold on to your Temple garments! —GH

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

NOVA: Looking For Life on Mars (special) — PBS

8 p.m.

Tough as Nails — CBS

Name That Tune (back-to-back eps) — Fox

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Design Star: Next Gen (series debut) — HGTV/Discovery+

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Save the Leftovers (special) — Food Network

Snowfall (season premiere) — FX

Midnight

Baroness Von Sketch Show (midseason premiere) — IFC