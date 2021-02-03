What to Watch on Wednesday: Stroll down Firefly Lane with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Firefly Lane

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Take a stroll down Firefly Lane with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke this week via Netflix. Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, this best-buddy drama tells the decade-spanning tale of two BFFs, Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke), from their teenage days on the lane, trading secrets and dreaming of jobs in journalism (should someone should warn them?) to the highs and lows of adult life, and all the glamorous and challenging moments that come along with it. "It was such an extraordinary opportunity to, not only get to play and dive into this person in her twenties, in her thirties, and then in her forties, but also get to tell the story of these two women in their unbreakable bond — or is it?" Heigl teasingly tells EW. Whether their BFFdom truly is for forever is questioned even from the premiere and that intrigue, along with a whole ton of colorful and questionable fashion and eyeshadow, will keep you captivated through the first season's 10 episodes. As Chalke admits, a big part of the Firefly Lane's appeal is "the eighties and the clothes and the music and the hair and the wigs!" —Ruth Kinane

The Masked Dancer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

We've gotten to the top 5! Cotton Candy, Zebra, Exotic Bird, Tulip, and Sloth are competing for spots in the semi-finals on Wednesday's episode. In a preview, the panelists think famous athletes like Barry Bonds and Oscar De La Hoya could be under one of the costumes (though maybe not famous to Ashley Tisdale, who asks, "Who is Barry Bonds?"). Mayim Bialik guest stars and fangirls over seeing Exotic Bird dance to Paula Abdul's "Opposites Attract" while sitting next to Abdul on the panelists' table. We can't blame her! —Rachel Yang

The Challenge: Double Agents

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

Olympian Lolo Jones has kept her cool (mostly) so far this season on The Challenge: Double Agents, but fans who saw her ridiculous temper tantrums on Champs vs. Pros know it's only a matter of time before her attitude strikes. Will she lose it on her own partner Nam Vo, or will she find a different target for her anger? Either way, her meltdown is guaranteed. Everyone better buckle up. —Sydney Bucksbaum

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Europe's New Wild (series debut) — PBS

Pumas: Legends of the Ice Mountains (Nature special) — PBS

8 p.m.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021 — CBS

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Name That Tune — Fox

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

For Life — ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (season finale) — Bravo

Streaming

One Week to Sell (series debut) — Discovery+