What to Watch on Wednesday: CMT celebrates COVID-19 responders with star-studded special

Spelling the Dream

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

It's often one of the most intense TV events of the years — the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. Over the course of a few days, ridiculously gifted students from across the country gather in Maryland to compete for the coveted title. The last 12 years, the winner has been an Indian-American competitor, making it one of the longest trends in sports (this is a competition, after all) history. In this new documentary, follow four Indian-American students who are hoping to be the last speller standing, and hear from notable figures including Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fareed Zakaria, and 1999 winner Nupur Lala about the reasons behind the winning streak and what it means for their community. C-O-M-M-U-N-I-T-Y. Community. —Gerrad Hall

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes

Millions across the country have mobilized the past few months to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and help care for patients, as well as families and communities hit by job loss and the disease, and now the country music community is paying tribute to those heroes who stepped up during this unprecedented crisis. Recognizing first responders and healthcare workers, the U.S. military, community leaders, and those in the education, business, and food industries, among others, this virtual tribute across multiple networks — with performances by Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, and many more — will celebrate and honor their tireless work and sacrifices. —Gerrad Hall

