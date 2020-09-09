What to Watch on Wednesday: Da’Vonne and Bayleigh try to save themselves on Big Brother

Big Brother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Things were sooooooooooo close to getting interesting at the very end of last week’s Head of Household competition. Da’Vonne was on a tear, and had she won the final round, we may have finally seen our first big shake-up in the Big Brother: All-Stars house. But then she didn’t. Instead, Christmas won HOH, and now, predictably, Da’Vonne and Bayleigh are on the block as the majority alliance continues to mow down the competition. Ahhhhhh, but what is the Big Brother motto? Expect the unexpected. The BB live feeds have shown that one competitor has been threatening to make a radical move that could change everything. In the meantime, Day & Bay (which really should be the name of a new sitcom or procedural drama starring two hard-nosed private investigators) need to do their best at tonight’s veto competition to save both themselves and viewers from another predictable eviction. We hereby pray to the Otev gods that it happens. —Dalton Ross

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

As if she hasn’t been taken to task enough already for interrupting the ladies and making some feel like she doesn’t care about them, Kyle is back in the hot seat when asked about her attitude toward Dorit and Erika. And remember Garcelle’s question to Lisa about whether she thinks her Instagram dance videos contributed in any way to her daughter’s eating disorder? Well, we aren’t done hearing the last of that. Plus, what’s it like to be pregnant and give birth during a pandemic? Teddi fills us in on those joys and fears. And Denise-gate continues, as she’s pressed about her connection to Brandi Glanville. —Gerrad Hall

Woke

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

New Girl actor Lamorne Morris plays Keef Knight, a San Francisco-based cartoonist who reevaluates his entire life after he’s tackled by cops in a case of mistaken identity, and starts hearing inanimate objects like markers and malt liquor bottles question his racial politics. To keep him from self-destructing from his newfound hyper-consciousness, Knight finds solace in his friends, played by Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata, Rose McIver, and hilarious newcomer T. Murph. —Marcus Jones

L.A.'s Finest

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Spectrum Originals

Season Premiere

The first season of Spectrum Originals’ Bad Boys spin-off L.A.’s Finest found new partners Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba) struggling to hide their deepest secrets. So what should viewers expect in season 2? “More secrets,” Union says with a laugh. “You find out some truths, you find out that people aren’t as transparent, and it kind of propels us into season 2. Even more characters have more secrets, so, as we get into the other character’s backstories, the more secrets are revealed, and it puts a lot of the partnerships and relationships into question.” If you’re not a Spectrum customer, then you’ll get your chance to watch L.A.’s Finest when the series makes its network debut this fall on Fox. —Derek Lawrence

