What to Watch on Wednesday: It's (probably) Kaysar's last stand on Big Brother All-Stars

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Big Brother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

It is with heavy hearts that we continue to watch Big Brother: All-Stars after the eviction of BB legend Janelle Pierzina. But watch we shall, and with fingers crossed tonight that Kaysar can win the power of Veto to save himself from a seemingly certain fate of expulsion on Thursday’s live eviction episode should he fail in that endeavor. Other questions to ponder heading into tonight’s episode: Will Enzo dare to take off his sunglasses? What terrible strategic or social move will a seemingly clueless David make? And can Janelle please sneak back into the house somehow? —Dalton Ross

Related content:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

It's all fun and fabulous shopping until someone mentions threesomes. That's what the Beverly Hills housewives learned in their 10th season of the popular Bravo series, after Denise Richards thought the women said too much in front of her kids about their sex lives. What followed was one botched attempt to clear the air after another, resulting in Denise and her husband awkwardly leaving Kyle's party early, then a disagreement with Denise in Santa Barbara, then more tension (also involving her husband) at Sutton's store opening, and then a heated dinner conversation in Rome. Tonight, they answer some burning questions and start to unpack the drama. And perhaps create more in the process. 9021oh you won't wanna miss this! —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

House of Payne (season premiere) — BET

Coroner — The CW

10 p.m.

Assisted Living (series debut) — BET

Streaming

Chef's Table BBQ (series debut) — Netflix

Freaks — You're One of Us (movie) — Netflix