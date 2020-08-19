What to Watch on Wednesday: Another scramble for the veto on Big Brother

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The golden power of veto is up for grabs, but will David or Nicole A. be able to grab it? The two nominees are both in danger of being sent home on Thursday’s live eviction show unless they can take themselves off the block with a veto win tonight, and an early exit would be especially painful for David after he was the very first player eliminated last season. Hopefully, one of them does pull off the victory, if for no other reason than to make Head of Household/wannabe mob boss Memphis — who has been pretty cocky for a guy who never won a single HOH in his first season — sweat a little from his perch of absolute power. Either way, if 22 seasons of Big Brother has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected. And to also expect a competition that will involve something like stripping out of your clothes the fastest or straddling a giant banana. —Dalton Ross