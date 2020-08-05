What to Watch on Wednesday: Big Brother kicks off a pandemic-proofed All-Stars season

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Big Brother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS

Season Premiere

It’s baaaaaaack. It would make sense that a show based around quarantining in a house would be one of the first programs back in production and on TV in the age of actual quarantining. Yes, Big Brother returns to CBS this evening, with its second-ever All-Stars edition. The cast — which will be revealed during the live premiere — has already been quarantining outside of the house for two weeks before the game begins, but those aren’t the only precautions that have taken place. “There's a lot that went into this — actually an over 200-page document,” says executive producer Allison Grodner. “A detailed document that had to be written up step by step, thinking through everything that could possibly go wrong to make sure that we could pull off what we do every summer safely.”

That meant protecting not just the cast, but the crew as well. “Look, we're so excited to do this,” says Grodner, “but it's very complicated. And yet, at the same time, we wouldn't have done it until we felt that we were in a place where we could do it safely.” Julie Chen Moonves certainly feels protected. “I've watched nine different COVID safety videos,” says the host. “We are happy to be back at work. And I truly believe we're doing it in such a safe way.” —Dalton Ross

Coroner

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Series Debut

Graceland and Inhumans star Serinda Swan leads this Canadian import as Dr. Jenny Cooper, a newly-appointed coroner investigating suspicious and sudden deaths in Toronto. She's assisted by a variety of challenging but helpful cast of personalities, including homicide detective (Roger Cross), a pathologist (Lovell Adams-Gray) and his assistant (Kiley May), and her assistant (Tamara Podemski). In addition to being recently widowed, Dr. Cooper is also still grieving her father's death — while trying to deal with her clinical anxiety and start a new relationship. Sounds like all of those dead people are the least of her worries. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

United We Fall — ABC

Catfish: The TV Show (season premiere) — MTV

9 p.m.

True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories (series debut) — MTV

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Streaming

World's Most Wanted (docuseries debut) — Netflix

Anelka: Misunderstood (documentary) — Netflix