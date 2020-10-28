What to Watch on Wednesday: Big Brother: All-Stars crowns a champion on two-hour finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

The World Series is over, huzzah! Now we can go back to talking about the real nail-biting, athletic competition — The Masked Singer. After a few episodes with the A and B teams, we finally get to meet the challengers from Team C: Squiggly Monster, Broccoli, Mushroom, Jellyfish, and Lips — the latter of whom gets a little frisky with host Nick Cannon. Can you already tell who Lips is by her other-worldly cackle from the teaser? Well, you’re already one step ahead of the game. —Rachel Yang

Related content:

Big Brother

Image zoom Credit: CBS (3)

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS

Season Finale

Cody, Enzo, and Nicole are all still in the running for the $500,000 prize in tonight’s season finale of Big Brother: All-Stars. While Nicole won part 1 of the final Head of Household competition, does it really matter? Because both she and Enzo are likely to bring Cody to the end with them anyway should they win the last HOH of the season. And once Cody makes it to the end — either by himself or by others — he would seem to have the upper hand with the jury. Perhaps more interesting than who actually wins the money is who will win the America’s Favorite Houseguest fan vote. If Janelle — who was evicted way back in week 3 — should end up victorious in that popularity contest, it will be a testament to both her popularity as well as fan frustration with how the rest of the season played out. Sooooooo, yay?

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Nova: Can We Cool the Planet? — PBS

Streaming

Holidate (movie) — Netflix

7 p.m.

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story (doc) — HBO

8 p.m.

Devils — The CW

Martha Knows Best (season premiere) — HGTV

The Wall (season finale) — NBC

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Coroner — The CW

Property Brothers: Forever Home (season premiere) — HGTV

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

The Con — ABC