What to Watch on Wednesday: We're down to the Final Four on Big Brother: All-Stars

Rebecca

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Go to Manderley again with this new adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic romance Rebecca. The twisty film follows the second Mrs. de Winter (Lily James) through a whirlwind romance and marriage to wealthy Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer). When they return to his Cornwall estate, things get complicated as his new wife feels haunted by the memory of first wife, Rebecca, overwhelming her with insecurity and threatening to expose long-buried secrets. "I wanted to do something romantic and I wanted to stretch that muscle, because it's all well and good making lots of movies with horror and action in them, but that's not the whole spectrum of experiences," director Ben Wheatley says of his involvement. “I realized that a lot of the things I thought I knew about Rebecca were wrong.” —Maureen Lee Lenker

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

David Letterman is back with a bunch of guests who need no introduction. The third season of includes everything from walking and feeding Robert Downey Jr.'s alpacas to learning what AirDrop is in CVS (yes, CVS!) with Kim Kardashian. Elsewhere on the new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, guests include Dave Chappelle, who gets real talking about police brutality, and Lizzo, who (tries) to give Letterman a master class in flute playing (hello, Sasha Flute cameo!). Come for the laughs and fun insights into these celebs' lives and experiences (and also a retelling of Kardashian's horrifying Paris robbery story), stay for the uplifting doze of self-affirmation that only Lizzo can provide. —Ruth Kinane

Big Brother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Nicole and Christmas are on the block for possible eviction this week on Big Brother: All-Stars, but with only four players left in the game, and Enzo already designated as Head of Household, all that really matters is who wins the veto this evening. That person will then be safe. And not only safe, but if the winner is anyone but Enzo, that lucky duck will also cast the one and only vote for eviction, giving him/her all the power. While Nicole is probably safe no matter what, should Christmas or Cody walk out of the house on Thursday night, they will look back at this lost veto as one of their biggest regrets. But, like, no pressure or anything. —Dalton Ross

The Goldbergs

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

The Goldbergs are headed to Miami for the comedy's season 8 premiere, and in doing so, they'll pay tribute — as has become tradition with the season premieres — to a pop culture classic: the movie Airplane!. Traveling in 1980-something was, of course, a simpler time, but leave it to mom Beverly to, naturally, overly complicate things — surely you wouldn't expect anything less. —Gerrad Hall

Black-ish

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

