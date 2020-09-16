What to Watch on Wednesday: Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, more take the stage(s) at the ACM Awards
55th ACM Awards
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
It’s a party, y’all! This year’s Academy of Country Music Awards show, which celebrates the biggest names and emerging talent in country music, is going to be one star-studded night to remember. For the first time in the show’s history, the awards will be broadcasting from three different iconic Nashville venues: Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, and Trisha Yearwood are just some of famous faces set to perform on Wednesday night. As if that wasn’t enough, Keith Urban and Pink are set to sing their single "One Too Many," Taylor Swift will return to the ACM stage for the first time in seven years (!!) to sing her song "Betty" off of her new album Folklore, and all of the Entertainer of the Year nominees will kick off the show with a medley performance of their greatest hits. So grab those blue jeans, pour that Tennessee whiskey, and get ready to celebrate one of the biggest nights in country music. —Lauren Huff
The Devil All the Time
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Based on novelist Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 family saga of the same name, this drama stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen in a multi-strand story about residents of two small towns in post-WWII America. In her B+ review, EW critic Leah Greenblatt praises the performances in director Antonio Campos' film, saying, "With a cast so large and so consistently good, it's nearly impossible to single out more than a few players, though it's maybe most gratifying to see Holland so far from Peter Parker mode; his performance is delicately underplayed." Chalk it up to some good spidey senses, perhaps. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Islands of Wonder (docuseries debut) — PBS
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris (two-hour special) — ABC
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (reunion, part 3) — Bravo
Coroner — The CW
10 p.m.
Streaming
Challenger: The Final Flight (doc) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
