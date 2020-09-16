What to Watch on Wednesday: Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, more take the stage(s) at the ACM Awards

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

55th ACM Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

The Devil All the Time

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Based on novelist Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 family saga of the same name, this drama stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen in a multi-strand story about residents of two small towns in post-WWII America. In her B+ review, EW critic Leah Greenblatt praises the performances in director Antonio Campos' film, saying, "With a cast so large and so consistently good, it's nearly impossible to single out more than a few players, though it's maybe most gratifying to see Holland so far from Peter Parker mode; his performance is delicately underplayed." Chalk it up to some good spidey senses, perhaps. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Islands of Wonder (docuseries debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris (two-hour special) — ABC

Coroner — The CW

10 p.m.

Streaming