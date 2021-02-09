What to Watch on Tuesday: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist tackles racism in winter finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

After Simon (John Clarence Stewart) made that very public speech revealing that SPRQ Point's facial recognition tech has a disproportionally high error rate recognizing people of color, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist leans in to frame an entire episode around racial bias, the lack of BIPOC representation in the tech world, its effects on Black, Asian American, and immigrant people, and the resulting conversations within interracial friendships. "Simon is reeling!" Stewart tells EW of where his character begins this moving, powerful episode. "He is put in a position based on his vocation and who he is, and he decided to speak up out of his conscience and his moral compass. And doing so puts him in a certain space, and with that, there's a responsibility to either rise to the occasion and take responsibility, or he can shuck the responsibility and choose something else." Because Simon chooses to step up, he faces the tough and complicated consequences both in his work and personal life. "The choice of taking responsibility and taking up space as a Black man or a person who's not represented adequately in these predominantly white spaces, that choice is an active choice that has to be made again and again and again. And there's a cost to it," Stewart adds. "We'll find what it looks like for Simon to show up fully in all spaces, including his most personal friendships." —Sydney Bucksbaum

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

After a longer-than-expected hiatus, This Is Us returns tonight with a Kevin-centric episode, as the actor races home from Vancouver to be with his now-in-labor fiancée, Madison. Maybe you saw the tease of a car accident in the trailer for the episode; it's safe to say that danger of some kind for some person lurks. "What awaits Kevin is a level of maturity that he's going to have to take on — and I'm not even just talking about having children," says TIU co-exec producer Kay Oyegun. And here's how she sums up Kevin's journey, at least for the approaching hour: "an action-adventure." —Dan Snierson

Big Sky

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Though it might seem impossible, things get even more tense on Big Sky as Ronald (Brian Geraghty) ends up cornered. We've already witnessed him commit heinous acts, but just how far is he willing to go? Meanwhile, Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) get increasingly suspicious of the entire situation with each visit to the hospital as Legarski's condition remains precarious. —Maureen Lee Lenker

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

Two Sentence Horror Stories — The CW

Basketball Wives (season premiere) — VH1

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

FBI — CBS

Trickster — The CW

Black Art: In the Absence of Light (doc) — HBO

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

The Food That Built America (season premiere) — History Channel

Nurses — NBC

Streaming

Fright Club (series debut) — Discovery+

When Today Ends (doc) — Digital

Tazmanian Devil (movie) — Digital/VOD

Before/During/After (movie) — VOD

The Reunited States (doc) — VOD