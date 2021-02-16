What to Watch on Tuesday: Young Rock and Kenan arrive on NBC

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Queen Sugar

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on OWN

Season Premiere

This critically-acclaimed series returns for its fifth season, with the Bordelon family still fighting to stop those trying to take their farm and that of many other Black families in their parish. In the midst of that, their world — like that of so many in the last year — is upended first by a pandemic, and then the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. It's because of all of that, that executive producer Ava DuVernay and the creative team scrapped everything but the season premiere, re-writing the rest of the episodes to reflect the realities of the Bordelons. How will they come out the other side? As Ralph Angel says in the trailer, "We've been through more storms than most folks will ever see, but we still here." —Gerrad Hall

Young Rock

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Series Debut

Can you smell what The Rock and NBC are cooking? The new comedy series Young Rock tells the story of Dwayne Johnson's upbringing, spotlighting him at ages 10, 15, and 20 (played by Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu). But in addition to narrating, the real Johnson will be playing himself in 2032, as the wrestler-turned-movie-star aims to add president to his multi-hyphenate title. Onboard in the future timeline to help the Fast Five star head to the White House are Rosario Dawson as the "unrivaled force" General Monica Jackson and Randall Park as… Randall Park, reuniting with Young Rock creator and his Fresh Off the Boat boss Nahnatchka Khan. Here, the actor has transitioned to journalism and is given all-access coverage to Johnson's campaign. "I'm basically playing an absurd version of myself in the future," Park, who is currently reprising his Marvel role as Jimmy Woo on WandaVision, recently told EW. "Originally, the role was a fictional news reporter with a made-up name. But one day, I called up Natch and pitched her the idea of me playing myself. I just thought it would be funny and weird to portray me having made the pivot from acting to news reporting, especially in contrast to Dwayne making the move from acting to running for president of the United States. Thankfully, she thought it was funny too. I guess this is also a good way for me to keep my options open for the future. I now have a news reporting reel if I ever decide to go that route!" —Derek Lawrence

Kenan

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on NBC

Series Debut

And not live from Atlanta, it's Kenan! While still holding his position as the Saturday Night Live mainstay, Kenan Thompson is branching out on his own titular sitcom. Well, mostly alone, with the exception of Chris Redd, who he's brought along for the ride. Thompson stars as Kenan, the host of an Atlanta morning show who is dealing with the recent loss of his wife. Helping him raise his two daughters are his brother Gary (Redd) and father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson). "It's the dream," Thompson previously told EW of landing Kenan. "It's every comedian's dream to get their own show on a major network, especially one of the original three. It's historic, mind-blowing, and very surreal. But it takes a lot of work. We shot the pilot, it was like a seven-day shoot and in the middle of that I was doing SNL. It's a lot of work. It's going to be an uphill battle as far as figuring out what's working and what's not working on an audience. That's the advantage that SNL has: An audience will tell you pretty quickly if the joke works or not. But when you're shooting a show on tape, you've got to believe your instincts, so it's a very different process. But it's super-exciting." —DL

What ELSE to Watch

