What to Watch on Tuesday: Birthdays and surprises on This Is Us season finale
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
This Is Us
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
Season Finale
This Is Us unspools the final installment of its fourth season with a birthday celebration — it’s baby Jack’s first — as the family convenes for a three-layer cake. Also on the menu: considerable conflict between Randall and Kevin, who haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye on Rebecca’s treatment for her emerging Alzheimer’s. “I think people are going to be really satisfied,” says This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker of the finale. “What exactly happened between Kevin and Randall, we'll get to that by the end of the finale. And then we'll be throwing in some new questions that people won’t see coming, because how could they?” —Dan Snierson
Related content:
- This Is Us producers break down that Randall-Rebecca moment: 'We intend for it to be very divisive'
- Watch a nearly-naked Milo Ventimiglia recreate Jack's 'birthday suit' scene in This Is Us finale
- See how Randall's life would be different on This Is Us if Jack had lived
One Day at a Time
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on Pop TV
Season Premiere
This is it! One Day at a Time is kicking off season 4 on a new network, and the entire Alvarez family is ready to bring the lols. The season debuts on Pop TV with a special appearance from Ray Romano, who’ll portray a 2020 census worker named Brian. Yes, the theme song has been reworked into something much shorter, but in exchange, fans get an entire season with their favorite Cuban American family. As to what will unfold this season: love finds Penelope (Justina Machado), Abuela Lydia (Rita Moreno) joins Tinder, Elena has relationship troubles, and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) gets a girlfriend. Dale! Papito, Dale! —Rosy Cordero
Related content:
- One Day at a Time takes swipe at Netflix in season premiere — watch the first 90 seconds
- Justina Machado is put in an awkward position in first trailer for Pop TV's One Day at a Time
- One Day at a Time deserved way more Emmys love than its one nomination
The Way Back
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to buy/rent on digital platforms/VOD
Ben Affleck is underrated as a movie star. I recently made my full case on EW.com, but the actor-director’s turn in Gavin O’Connor’s basketball drama is evidence enough. Affleck stars as Jack Cunningham, a former high school standout who has fallen on hard times, leaving him drinking away his days and nights, until he's asked to coach his alma mater. The role of a coach in a sports drama is catnip for movie stars (see Denzel Washington in Remember the Titans or Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday), but, despite the troubles befalling Jack, Affleck never overplays it or goes too big, which is impressive considering how wrong those drunk scenes could play in the wrong hands. And maybe his effectiveness in those moments is because of his own battle with alcoholism, a history that is hard to ignore when watching Jack carried home after a night at the bar or throwing back a beer in the shower. —Derek Lawrence
Related content:
- Ben Affleck finds redemption in sobering sports drama The Way Back: Review
- Ben Affleck continues to be one of Hollywood's most underrated movie stars: Opinion
- Ben Affleck says he was so bad in Buffy the Vampire Slayer his one line was dubbed over
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Ellen's Game of Games — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess — ABC
9 p.m.
FBI — CBS
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Cherish the Day (season finale) — OWN
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
For Life — ABC
Council of Dads (series debut) — NBC
Project Blue Book (season finale) — History
10:30 p.m.
Miracle Workers: Dark Ages — TBS
Streaming
Tom Segura: Ball Hog — Netflix
Bloodshot (movie) — VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments