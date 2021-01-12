What to Watch on Tuesday: This Is Us untangles the mystery of Randall's birth mother

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

The Resident

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Premiere

The Resident is back and fans are in for an emotional ride spanning the early days of the coronavirus pandemic up to an imaginary date in the future when the world has returned to some normalcy—and back again. The time jumping could be a little confusing at first if you decide to blink, but fans who took the stance that they needed a break from dealing with the pandemic in real life when watching their favorite shows will find this Fox series finds a happy medium. Chastain Park Memorial staff are on the front line battling against COVID-19 and nobody is safe. But producers have found the right balance between bringing in some happy and heartfelt moments weaved throughout the heaviness of death and disease. As we shared in early Dec., Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) will finally become husband and wife but that's not even the most shocking moment of the premiere! Even amid the heartbreaking moments, there's a lot of love and dedication inside the hospital's walls that slowly begins to push out the negativity and those on the wrong side of history. —Rosy Cordero

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Adios, love triangle! It only took one episode for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist season 2 to completely flip the script on what fans have been expecting when Zoey (Jane Levy) actually made a decision about her love life: Max (Skylar Astin) or Simon (John Clarence Stewart)? By the end of the premiere, she officially picked Max. But Levy warns that her choice to start a relationship with Max so soon after losing her father is "impulsive" and probably won't unfold how she thinks it will. "He came over at the right moment and he's so sincere and loving that she thought, 'What the hell am I doing? I love this person,' " Levy says. "In episode 2, when she's kissing Max, it feels so goddamn good that she's like, 'Damn, I've got to hold onto this longer.' She talks about it as a 'grief vacation.' " —Sydney Bucksbaum

Prodigal Son

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Season Premiere

The prodigal son and his creepy serial killer father are back for a second season. After that wild cliffhanger of a season finale where Ainsley (Halston Sage) really leaned into her family heritage and stabbed Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) to death, Malcolm (Tom Payne) has even more reason to lie awake at night — let's be honest, for all his talents, sleeping was never one. While he questions just how like his daddy dearest he and his sister might be, over at Claremont Psychiatric Hospital, Martin (Michael Sheen) has a new roommate to get acquainted with (we fear for you, roomie), and down at the precinct JT (Frank Harts) has to deal with racism from other officers. Then there's the only thing we really care about: WILL GIL (Lou Diamond Phillips) SURVIVE? And how will we if he doesn't?! We need the Gil/Jessica (Bellamy Young) will-they-won't-they romance to see us through survive all the show's dark and icky content because, rest assured, whatever the new season brings, there'll be plenty of spine-chilling psycho killers to keep things disturbing. —Ruth Kinane

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Randall and Beth breathe deeply and head to New Orleans to learn more about his birth mother. Viewers — and Randall — recently learned that Laurel did not actually die right after Randall was born but lived for several more decades. Now we get to find out how she lived, courtesy of Vietnamese refuge Hai. "Everyone's life is an original," says This Is Us co-executive producer K.J. Steinberg. "Laurel's life is a very specific, original and painful and beautiful tale. Her journey is one that I have not seen before." She warns: "Make sure that you have a comfortable edge of your seat." —Dan Snierson

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (season premiere) — The CW

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

Trickster (U.S. debut) — The CW

Chopped: Grudge Match — Food Network

10 p.m.

Nurses — NBC

Unpolished (season premiere) — TLC

Streaming

Go/Don't Go (movie) — Digital/VOD

Redemption Day (movie) — Digital/VOD

Skyfire (movie) — VOD