What to Watch on Tuesday: Jack comes back from the dead as This Is Us wonders what if

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Conners

Image zoom Mitch Haaseth/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

If coronavirus had reached pandemic levels a couple of months ago, there's no way this episode of The Conners would be a thing. Because being part of a throuple breaks the rules of social distancing with not just one other person, but two! While Jackie takes her relationship with husband and wife Ron and Janelle (guest stars/real-life husband and wife Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey) to the next level, she's also taking on another married couple — Ozzy and a then-red-haired Sharon Osbourne, playing themselves — at the newly re-opened Lunch Box. And in a fun twist of fate, Harris becomes Darlene's boss after her mom, desperate for money, gets a job at Price Warehouse. You think they have any toilet paper? —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

In the second-to-last episode of season 4, Randall sits down for another therapy session with the sharp Dr. Leigh (guest star Pamela Adlon!), where things get trippy in an alternate-universe kind of way. “We've already seen that the therapist knows how to push Randall's buttons in a big way,” says This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger. “She does not mince words, and she's really good at getting to the heart of the matter with him.... We are exploring these themes of "What if my father had lived, how different would life be?" Quips fellow exec producer Isaac Aptaker: “And Pam is actually on camera in the episode this week. It's not just her voice and the back of her head.” —Dan Snierson

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Niall Ferguson’s Networld — PBS

The Resident — Fox

Ellen's Game of Games — NBC

The Flash — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess — ABC

9 p.m.

The Biggest Loser — USA

Schitt’s Creek — Pop TV

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

Empire — Fox

mixed-ish — ABC

9:30 p.m.

black-ish — ABC

10 p.m.

Cherish the Day — OWN

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

For Life — ABC

New Amsterdam — NBC

Supermarket Stakeout (season premiere) — Food Network

10:30 p.m.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages — TBS

Crank Yankers (spring premiere) — Comedy Central

Streaming

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (series debut) — Netflix

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — Netflix

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (movie) — Buy/rent on digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change