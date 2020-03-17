What to Watch on Tuesday: Jack comes back from the dead as This Is Us wonders what if
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
The Conners
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
If coronavirus had reached pandemic levels a couple of months ago, there's no way this episode of The Conners would be a thing. Because being part of a throuple breaks the rules of social distancing with not just one other person, but two! While Jackie takes her relationship with husband and wife Ron and Janelle (guest stars/real-life husband and wife Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey) to the next level, she's also taking on another married couple — Ozzy and a then-red-haired Sharon Osbourne, playing themselves — at the newly re-opened Lunch Box. And in a fun twist of fate, Harris becomes Darlene's boss after her mom, desperate for money, gets a job at Price Warehouse. You think they have any toilet paper? —Gerrad Hall
This Is Us
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
In the second-to-last episode of season 4, Randall sits down for another therapy session with the sharp Dr. Leigh (guest star Pamela Adlon!), where things get trippy in an alternate-universe kind of way. “We've already seen that the therapist knows how to push Randall's buttons in a big way,” says This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger. “She does not mince words, and she's really good at getting to the heart of the matter with him.... We are exploring these themes of "What if my father had lived, how different would life be?" Quips fellow exec producer Isaac Aptaker: “And Pam is actually on camera in the episode this week. It's not just her voice and the back of her head.” —Dan Snierson
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Niall Ferguson’s Networld — PBS
Ellen's Game of Games — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess — ABC
9 p.m.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Cherish the Day — OWN
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
For Life — ABC
Supermarket Stakeout (season premiere) — Food Network
10:30 p.m.
Miracle Workers: Dark Ages — TBS
Crank Yankers (spring premiere) — Comedy Central
Streaming
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (series debut) — Netflix
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — Netflix
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (movie) — Buy/rent on digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
