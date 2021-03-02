What to Watch on Tuesday: The Flash season 7 gets up and running on The CW

The Flash

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris '(Candice Patton) bond will be stronger than ever in The Flash season 7. When we last left off with the speedy superhero drama, Iris was trapped in the Mirrorverse, Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor), a.k.a. Mirror Mistress, was free in the real world, and Barry was on the verge of losing his speed. Once all of those dangling issues from the shortened sixth season are resolved, the show will pivot to focusing on exploring how the iconic married couple faces obstacles together. "One of the thematic goals is more stories with Barry and Iris not just together, but Barry and Iris on the same page," showrunner Eric Wallace tells EW. "You'll see that immediately as Graphic Novel #3 starts, and then in Graphic Novel #4 especially, it's all about how Barry and Iris together react to that particular season's big bad." —Chancellor Agard

Soul of a Nation

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

This broadcast network newsmagazine is the first to put Black life in America in the spotlight. with each of its six episodes focusing on a specific theme, from spirituality and Black joy to activism in sports. Sterling K. Brown serves as guest host for the premiere, which examines the racial reckoning that erupted last year, from policing and reparations to arts and entertainment. The episode also features actor and activist Danny Glover, U.S. Capitol police officer Harry Dunn — who will speak about his experience defending the Capitol in January — and John Legend, who will close the show with an intimate performance.

The World to Come

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on digital

Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher Abbott, and Casey Affleck star in this 19th-century LGBTQ romance about two neighboring couples dealing with the many hardships of life and what happens when the two women, Tally (Kirby) and Abigail (Waterston), begin to fall in love. —Samantha Highfill

