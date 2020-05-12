What to Watch on Tuesday: The Flash speeds to the end of season 6

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) & Co. are back to defeat (hopefully) the Reverend (Jon Hamm) once and for all in this interactive special — and you get to help her on her quest! The Netflix comedy returns with this choose-your-own-adventure incarnation in which viewers get to determine the outcome of Kimmy’s adventures (and don't worry, there are chances for do-overs if you mess up too much). Lend a hand as Kimmy and her fiancé, Prince Frederick (Daniel Radcliffe), prep for their upcoming nuptials, and Kimmy enlists Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakow­ski), and Lillian (Carol Kane) to take on the man who kept her locked up underground for 15 years after she discovers that there was more than one bunker and therefore are girls still out there in need of being saved. It’s a miracle!…Or is it? Their fate is in your fingers. —Ruth Kinane

Capone

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on VOD

Director Josh Trank’s first film since the ill-fated 2015 Fantastic Four reboot is a fascinating (if frustrating) portrait of a legend at the end of his rope. Al Capone (Tom Hardy) has been released from Alcatraz but can’t even enjoy his freedom in Florida; the ravages of syphilitic dementia mean he can’t even remember the names of the apparitions he’s seeing from his past. Many gangster movies traffic in the karmic logic of ends justifying the means, but what cruelties would be justified by this demeaning twilight? Compared to Trank’s brutal rejection of historic mythmaking, last year’s The Irishman made aging look graceful. —Christian Holub

The Flash

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Finale

For once, Barry Allen is early, albeit due to some unfortunate circumstances. In the wake of the pandemic shutout, The Flash’s pretty great sixth season is ending tonight, a few episodes earlier than planned. On the bright-side, guest-star Natalie Dreyfuss thinks fans will enjoy the make-shift finale just as much as she loved shooting it. “The whole episode is so big,” Sue Dearbon’s portrayer tells EW. “There’s so many surprises, and just technically, the lighting was incredible, the script was incredible. There was so much fun stuff that I got to sink my teeth into in that episode… I got to do a lot of things that I’ve never done before.” As Team Flash tries to free Iris (Candice Patton) and company from the Mirrorverse, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) tries to stop Sue from making a life-ruining mistake. “As far as accepting help from others, that’s not Sue’s strong suit. She’s very capable and very driven, and we haven’t really understood what those things that she wants are and the lengths that she’ll go to get them,” says Dreyfuss. “We get to see who this girl is an understand her more.” —Chancellor Agard

What ELSE to Watch

Streaming

A Confession (series debut) — BritBox

Check local listings

Asian Americans (parts 3, 4, 5) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall — ABC

Deadliest Catch — Discovery

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Save Our Town — Fox

The Voice — NBC

9 p.m.

Ellen's Game of Games (season finale) — NBC

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo

10 p.m.

For Life (season finale) — ABC

Hollywood Game Night: Social Distancing Edition — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change