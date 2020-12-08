What to Watch on Tuesday: JoJo Fletcher returns to The Bachelorette for fun with lie detectors

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

We’re getting down to the home stretch, rose lovers, which can only mean one thing: It’s time for Tayshia to make the remaining guys take a lie detector test! The polygraph brings up some uncomfortable truths for Zac and Riley, but to be fair, the Bachelorette straps herself in for a quiz, too. Ben manages to Open Up™ all on his own during an emotional conversation with Tayshia, and the Bennett-Noah drama finally comes to an end… or does it? —Kristen Baldwin

Big Sky

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Tensions only run higher this week as the race to find the missing girls and Cody (Ryan Phillippe) intensifies. Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) put their respective strengths to use to make headway in the case, which has dismayingly started to make headlines. Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) and Ronald (Brian Geraghty) take wildly different approaches to protect themselves. But things get dire for the three captives as Danielle (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel) have to tend to Grace's (Jade Pettyjohn) arrow wounds, and Grace takes extreme measures to try to save them all. "There's a lot of repercussions to her injury and the loss of blood and the adrenaline finally abating and the weight of her injury kicking in," Pettyjohn told EW. "There's this very interesting mental warfare going on. But Grace is right — we're just getting started. All of these characters step up to the plate to save themselves and to fight back in any way they can." —Maureen Lee Lenker

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

FBI (fall finale) — CBS

Chopped: Comfort Food Feud — Food Network

40 Years a Prisoner (doc) — HBO

Transplant (back-to-back eps/season finale) — NBC

A Christmas for Mary (movie) — OWN

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted (fall finale) — CBS

Streaming

Lennon's Last Weekend (doc) — BritBox

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers — Netflix

Bobbleheads: The Movie — Digital

But I'm a Cheerleader: Director's Cut (20th anniversary release) — Digital

The Last Champion (movie) — Digital

Smiley Face Killers (movie) — Digital/VOD

Guitar Man (doc) — Digital/VOD

Comfort Farms (movie) — Digital/VOD

Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story (doc) — Digital/VOD

My Dear Vivian (doc) — VOD