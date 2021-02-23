What to Watch on Tuesday: Superman & Lois take flight on The CW

Superman & Lois

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Series Debut

The CW's newest Arrowverse drama sends Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) back to Smallville to raise their two teenage sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), one or both of whom may inherit their father's powers. "It's as if Superman and Lois Lane were your next-door neighbors," says Tulloch about the show's grounded and family-focused take on the Man of Steel mythology. Upon returning to Clark's hometown, the Kent family is reunited with Clark's high school sweetheart Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Says showrunner Todd Helbing: "She has her own family and her own struggles with Kyle her husband and Sarah and Sophie, their daughters, but Lana is also going to fold into the mythology as well." —Chancellor Agard

MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on MTV

Assemble the ARMY, because BTS is coming to MTV. The K-Pop group, which is up Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at next month's Grammys, is giving fans a front-row set to new versions of some of their career-defining hits, as well as tracks from Be, their latest album. And that is what you might call dynamite. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

Outdaughtered (season premiere) — TLC

8:30 p.m.

Kenan — NBC

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

9:30 p.m.

Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope (special) — The CW

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth (new ep, special time) — ABC

Assembly Required (series debut) — History Channel

Nurses (season finale) — NBC

Streaming

The List of Ten (special) — Discovery+

Brian Regan: On the Rocks — Netflix

Pelé (doc) — Netflix

Donna: Stronger Than Pretty (movie) — VOD