What to Watch on Tuesday: Supergirl suits up for final season premiere
Also, ABC's dog grooming competition show Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson, gets arf — er, off — to a rousing start.
Pooch Perfect
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Series Debut
Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson is trading in the "pitch" for the "pooch" as host of this new competition series where not 7, not 8, not K9, but 10 of the best dog groomers in the country compete in a variety of challenges for a Great Dane-sized cash prize. A trio of judges — Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris — will be grading on style, precision and skills, and overall design and execution. And you better believe the show is packed with puns. It's a real treat. —Gerrad Hall
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Lifetime's Women Making History special with Vice President Kamala Harris, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
Supergirl
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW
Season Premiere
The sixth and final season of Supergirl will test Melissa Benoist's titular hero like never before. "She is going to really sacrifice her life and put her life on the line to save her friends and humanity," co-showrunner Jessica Queller recently told EW. "That challenge, she's going to face her mortality in a way we've never done on the show. That's really the focus of the first run of seven episodes. It's life or death stakes for Kara, and it's very introspective. So, all of the soul searching and taking stock of the past six years will happen in the beginning, and then she'll put it all into play in the second half." In other words, Supergirl isn't going silently into that gentle night. —Chancellor Agard
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
American Experience: The Blinding of Isaac Woodward — PBS
The Place That Makes Us (doc) — World Channel/PBS app platforms
8 p.m.
Women Making History (special) — Lifetime
8:30 p.m.
Kenan — NBC
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo
The Last Cruise (doc) — HBO
Unsellable Houses (season premiere) — HGTV
Our OWN Easter (special) — OWN
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Soul of a Nation (guest host Jemele Hill) — ABC
Streaming
Glad You Asked (season premiere) — YouTube
Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil (part 3) — YouTube
Movies
Make|SHIFT (doc) — Digital
Like a House on Fire — Digital
*times are ET and subject to change
