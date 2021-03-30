What to Watch on Tuesday: Supergirl suits up for final season premiere

Pooch Perfect

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson is trading in the "pitch" for the "pooch" as host of this new competition series where not 7, not 8, not K9, but 10 of the best dog groomers in the country compete in a variety of challenges for a Great Dane-sized cash prize. A trio of judges — Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris — will be grading on style, precision and skills, and overall design and execution. And you better believe the show is packed with puns. It's a real treat. —Gerrad Hall

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Lifetime's Women Making History special with Vice President Kamala Harris, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Supergirl

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

The sixth and final season of Supergirl will test Melissa Benoist's titular hero like never before. "She is going to really sacrifice her life and put her life on the line to save her friends and humanity," co-showrunner Jessica Queller recently told EW. "That challenge, she's going to face her mortality in a way we've never done on the show. That's really the focus of the first run of seven episodes. It's life or death stakes for Kara, and it's very introspective. So, all of the soul searching and taking stock of the past six years will happen in the beginning, and then she'll put it all into play in the second half." In other words, Supergirl isn't going silently into that gentle night. —Chancellor Agard

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

American Experience: The Blinding of Isaac Woodward — PBS

The Place That Makes Us (doc) — World Channel/PBS app platforms

8 p.m.

Women Making History (special) — Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

Kenan — NBC

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

The Last Cruise (doc) — HBO

Unsellable Houses (season premiere) — HGTV

Our OWN Easter (special) — OWN

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Soul of a Nation (guest host Jemele Hill) — ABC

Streaming

Glad You Asked (season premiere) — YouTube

Movies

Make|SHIFT (doc) — Digital

Like a House on Fire — Digital

*times are ET and subject to change