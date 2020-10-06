What to Watch on Tuesday: Lin-Manuel Miranda's dad gets the spotlight with HBO's Siempre, Luis

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Lie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Killing showrunner Veena Sud wrote and directed this Blumhouse-produced tale about a couple dealing with the aftermath of a terrible crime committed by their daughter. Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard play the parents, while their teenage daughter is portrayed by The Act star Joey King. “It was such a pleasure to do this because I was on set and in the trenches directing versus showrunning,” says Sud. “Working with Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard was such a gift — we worked before on The Killing. Joey King was an incredible discovery for me. [For] this vivacious, sweet young girl to step into the shoes of a deeply troubled teenager who has no remorse is a huge challenge because the audience has to feel and understand to some degree what this teenager is going through. Joey was truly magnificent in giving so much humanity to the character.” —Clark Collis

Next

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

If you break it, you buy it. And if you make it — it, being a powerful technology gone rogue — you fix it. That's the premise of this new sci-fi drama starring Mad Men alum John Slattery as Paul LeBlanc, an innovative Silicon Valley pioneer who discovers that one of his own creations — a powerful artificial intelligence project, called neXt — poses a huge danger to people everywhere. After his brother (Jason Butler Harner) throws him out of the company for trying to stop the project, Paul joins forces with an FBI special agent to recover his invention. Making things more complicated, "he also has this brain disease so he’s slowly going crazy while telling the world a really crazy story," Slattery explains to EW. "No one knows whether to believe the guy or whether he’s just a crazy a—hole.” —Gerrad Hall

Siempre, Luis

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the son of Luis Miranda, a political activist and dedicated family man who's now the star of this HBO documentary. The project gives an inside look at the elder Miranda, who continues to walk swiftly so his children can run. And they must, if they want to keep up with him. Luis admits to needing very little sleep and to being fueled by cafecito — much to Lin-Manuel’s chagrin — because there’s a world to save and he can sleep one day when he’s dead. Yes, Luis is a firecracker with a long list of things he wants to do, including lifting up his native Puerto Rico, supporting causes that are of utmost importance to the Latino community, and standing beside his family during the best and the worst of times. Follow along his journey from the island to New York then back again a few times with Miami, Los Angeles, and more cities sprinkled into this adventure. Lin-Manuel plays the role of supportive son in the documentary, with plenty of his own origin story unraveling within as part of a beautiful tribute to his beloved papi. —Rosy Cordero

What ELSE to Watch

12 p.m.

Red Table Talk (guests Ice Cube, Van Jones, Brandon Marshall) — Facebook Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Chopped — Food Network

16 and Pregnant (reboot premiere) — MTV

Ellen's Game of Games (season premiere) — NBC

10 p.m.

The FBI Declassified (series debut) — CBS

Transplant — NBC

Streaming

Black Box (movie) — Amazon Prime Video

Spontaneous (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Ringmaster (doc) — Digital/VOD

The Phenomenon (doc) — Digital/VOD

Dead (movie) — Digital

Naughty Books (movie) — Digital

Treason (movie) — Digital

Tanner Hall Forever (doc) — Digital

The Con (docuseries) — Digital

Save Yourselves! (movie) — VOD