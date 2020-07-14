What to Watch on Tuesday: Showbiz Kids share their stories in HBO documentary

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Showbiz Kids

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Everything that glitters isn’t gold, and that’s especially true in Hollywood, where rampant abuse and harassment are brushed under the rug — and those not willing to stand for it know there are plenty who are waiting in the wings. This documentary, written and directed by Bill & Ted star Alex Winter, unravels the stories of Wil Wheaton, Evan Rachel Wood, Todd Bridges, Milla Jovovich, and other former child stars as a warning to eager parents who are eager for their child’s place in the bright lights of Tinseltown. Even if there’s a price to pay… —Rosy Cordero

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on USA

Season Finale

Betty Broderick has never gotten her way in the journey leading us to the season 2 finale of Dirty John. Christian Slater as Dan manipulated her and the system to bend Broderick’s back in the ugly divorce, until episode 6 shifted the tide dramatically. The finale finds Amanda Peet as Broderick finding inner strength while in jail, as other women begin writing letters that they relate to her marriage trouble. This despite the fact she’s up for double murder. The episode captures a final snapshot of the broken Broderick family, and all the trauma that led to Broderick’s ultimate imprisonment. —Omar Sanchez

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Last Defense: Julius Jones – A Special Edition of 20/20 — ABC

9 p.m.

10 p.m.

World of Dance — NBC

Hot Ones: The Game Show (midseason premiere) — TruTV

Streaming

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — Netflix

The Business of Drugs (limited series debut) — Netflix