What to Watch on Tuesday: Schitt's Creek winds to a final 'Happy Ending'

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Schitt's Creek

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Pop TV

Series Finale

It’s the wedding of the season in the quaint rural town of Schitt’s Creek. And everything about it seems tailor-made to drive one of the grooms to a total meltdown. After six seasons, the Canadian comedy that took the world by storm with a mix of laughs, heart, crows, Bosnian uppers, and a crap ton of wigs is coming to an end with the wedding between David (series co-creator Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid). Only problem is, everything that could go wrong is going wrong. Watching how David fares through this proverbial (and literal) storm is the ray of comedic sunshine we need right now, followed by an intense maelstrom of tears that will erupt when the pair finally tie the knot. And keep an eye out for a wardrobe change from Moira (Catherine O’Hara) that reminds one why we all worship at her altar. —Nick Romano

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Conners — ABC

The Resident (season finale) — Fox

Ellen's Game of Games — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell — Pop TV

Bless This Mess — ABC

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo

Empire — Fox

mixed-ish — ABC

9:30 p.m.

black-ish — ABC

One Day at a Time — Pop TV

10 p.m.

For Life — ABC

NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic — NBC

10:30 p.m.

The Last O.G. (season premiere) — TBS

Streaming

A Kid From Coney Island (documentary) — VOD

Like a Boss — Digital

Independent Lens mental health live-stream discussion — Facebook Live

*times are ET and subject to change