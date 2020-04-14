What to Watch on Tuesday: Daniel Dae Kim arrives at New Amsterdam in time to wrap up season 2
Chris D'Elia: No Pain
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Chris D’Elia is never going to be Hannah Gadsby, and he’s okay with that, he’s just a little sad he isn’t scarred for life like the rest of us. The 39-year-old comic has a new stand-up special out where he confronts his insecurity of being a comic with a boring backstory. He doesn’t have a Nanette in his back pocket, but what he does have is a Sergeant Starfish: a police officer who is investigating the suicide of an anthropomorphic dolphin in Boulder, Colorado. That sentence sounds ridiculous, but it works because D’Elia excels at slowly building his jokes, turning a little quip about boring stories your friends have about SeaWorld into airdropping pictures of Asian families on airplanes. —Omar Sanchez
New Amsterdam
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
Season Finale
A production shutdown and shortened season for New Amsterdam won't stop Daniel Dae Kim from making his debut on the medical drama. The Lost alum plays Dr. Cassian Shin, a new hire that Max (Ryan Eggold) calls in a week early to help while the hospital is short-staffed. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) is assigned to help him adjust, but Shin's unorthodox medical practices test her patience as they scramble to figure out what's causing similar, alarming symptoms throughout the hospital. Elsewhere, Max desperately tries to help a child with a rare muscular disease, Iggy (Tyler Labine) attempts to create peace for a divorced couple, and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) has a flirtatious encounter. And fans need not worry about this season's shortened episode count; plenty more of New Amsterdam is on the way. —Tyler Aquilina
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
The Definition of Insanity (documentary) — PBS
8 p.m.
Ellen's Game of Games — NBC
Deadliest Catch (season premiere) — Discovery
8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess — ABC
9 p.m.
FBI: Most Wanted (back-to-back eps) — CBS
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
For Life — ABC
Deadliest Catch: Bloodline (series debut) — Discovery
10:10 p.m.
NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic — NBC
Streaming
Underwater (movie) — Digital
The Rhythm Section (movie) — Digital
The Gentlemen (movie) — VOD
Butt Boy (movie) — Digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
