What to Watch on Tuesday: Daniel Dae Kim arrives at New Amsterdam in time to wrap up season 2

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Chris D'Elia: No Pain

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Chris D’Elia is never going to be Hannah Gadsby, and he’s okay with that, he’s just a little sad he isn’t scarred for life like the rest of us. The 39-year-old comic has a new stand-up special out where he confronts his insecurity of being a comic with a boring backstory. He doesn’t have a Nanette in his back pocket, but what he does have is a Sergeant Starfish: a police officer who is investigating the suicide of an anthropomorphic dolphin in Boulder, Colorado. That sentence sounds ridiculous, but it works because D’Elia excels at slowly building his jokes, turning a little quip about boring stories your friends have about SeaWorld into airdropping pictures of Asian families on airplanes. —Omar Sanchez

Related content:

New Amsterdam

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Season Finale

A production shutdown and shortened season for New Amsterdam won't stop Daniel Dae Kim from making his debut on the medical drama. The Lost alum plays Dr. Cassian Shin, a new hire that Max (Ryan Eggold) calls in a week early to help while the hospital is short-staffed. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) is assigned to help him adjust, but Shin's unorthodox medical practices test her patience as they scramble to figure out what's causing similar, alarming symptoms throughout the hospital. Elsewhere, Max desperately tries to help a child with a rare muscular disease, Iggy (Tyler Labine) attempts to create peace for a divorced couple, and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) has a flirtatious encounter. And fans need not worry about this season's shortened episode count; plenty more of New Amsterdam is on the way. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

The Definition of Insanity (documentary) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Conners — ABC

Ellen's Game of Games — NBC

NCIS — CBS

Deadliest Catch (season premiere) — Discovery

8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess — ABC

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo

Empire — Fox

mixed-ish — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (back-to-back eps) — CBS

9:30 p.m.

black-ish — ABC

One Day at a Time — Pop TV

10 p.m.

For Life — ABC

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline (series debut) — Discovery

10:10 p.m.

NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic — NBC

Streaming

Underwater (movie) — Digital

The Rhythm Section (movie) — Digital

The Gentlemen (movie) — VOD

Butt Boy (movie) — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change