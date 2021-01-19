What to Watch on Tuesday: NCIS returns with two new episodes and some big developments

NCIS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Margo Harshman is back as McGee's wife, making her first appearance in a few years on NCIS, for the show's back-to-back episode winter premiere. The couple is off on vacation to the Bahamas — but because nothing can ever be that simple or relaxing on this show, an NCIS case involving a dead escape room manager turns out to have ties to the island. In the second episode, Gibbs and Fornell's investigation into the leader of a drug ring that supplied opioids to Fornell's daughter Emily gets heated. —Gerrad Hall

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

It finally happened – Zoey (Jane Levy) and Max (Skylar Astin) slept together on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist! And despite everything that Zoey's dealing with at the moment with grieving her father Mitch (Peter Gallagher) and having to be the boss at SPRQ Point during a bad time for the company, Astin teases that at least things are going well for this new couple. "Max is incredibly thrilled and feeling very connected both physically and romantically," Astin tells EW. "He's heartfelt about this whole thing. I think it's looking pretty positive." —Sydney Bucksbaum

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Finding Your Roots (season premiere) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Cinderella — ABC

Two Sentence Horror Stories — The CW

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

Trickster — The CW

Chopped: Grudge Match — Food Network

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted (winter premiere) — CBS

Streaming

The Night Caller (docuseries debut) — Sundance Now

Stallone: Frank, That Is (doc) — Digital/VOD

The Strong Ones (movie) — Digital/VOD

1982 (movie) — VOD