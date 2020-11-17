What to Watch on Tuesday: Gibbs and the gang are back on NCIS season 18 premiere

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Get ready for the Star Wars Holiday Special – wait, come back! This all-new Disney+ special is totally unlike the notorious and vaguely traumatizing 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special that aired once on CBS and was so poorly received that all copies of it somehow vanished from the face of the Earth (has anybody dug around that New Mexico pit where those buried cartridges of Atari’s E.T. video game were found?). This new animated Lego offering has the manic self-referential humor of The Lego Movie, only entirely set in the Star Wars universe. The special includes The Rise of Skywalker heroes Rey, Poe, and Finn, plus just about every major character from the saga’s decades of movies (and some Baby Yoda, too). The plot: While on the way to a Life Day celebration on Kashyyyk (yes, the Life Day thing was kept from the original), Rey visits a Jedi temple and is magically transported on a journey through Star Wars past and present. Expect old and young versions of Han Solo and Kylo Ren, three eras of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader, and a few notable actors like Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) voice-reprising their iconic roles. One thing is certain: It’s sure to be lightyears better than the last version (and if it isn’t, well, the New Mexico desert is a pretty big place). —James Hibberd

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Kevin Hart's 2019 can be described as turbulent at best (see: the Oscars he didn't host, that horrible car accident). Heading into 2021, Hart is looking to flip his own script with a Netflix stand-up special shot in front of his very own fireplace... and bedazzled chair. As seen in the trailer, Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given features Hart in his silk PJs coming to terms with this simple fact: "I'm no longer comfortable anywhere else but my house." Hart addresses cancel culture and the aftermath of his 2017 sex tape scandal. —Omar Sanchez

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

What is our new Bachelorette looking for in a husband? We’ll find out in tonight’s episode, when the guys compete in a “grown-ass man challenge.” Rivalries between the remaining men also start to emerge: Ed thinks Chasen is “phony,” and everyone gets real mad at Noah and his mustache when both of them crash the group date. And speaking of Noah’s mustache, Tayshia has thoughts — and she’s not afraid to share them. —Kristen Baldwin

NCIS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Season Premiere

The terrific Joe Spano is back as Fornell, whose daughter was supplied drugs by a kingpin who’s now in the crosshairs of Gibbs (Mark Harmon). There’s also a mystery involving a missing cadaver from the NCIS autopsy room that we hope involves a practical joke – but probably not. Also, this is the 18th season. Y’all just can’t get enough of that Harmon, can you? —Lynette Rice

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

The fourth episode of the fifth season of the time-hopping family drama finds Kevin having a hard time in the ‘80s. And in the ‘90s. And in the current day. “It's a very Kevin-heavy episode, focusing on a kid who through his entire life has struggled pushing through adversity,” creator Dan Fogelman tells EW. “And it's something that's playing a part in three different timelines for Kevin.” This week’s installment also features “some very, very funny Randall stuff,” says Fogelman, “and a pretty big moment with Kate and Toby.” Tune in while you can: “Honestly” is the last episode of This Is Us before the end of the year. —Dan Snierson

Big Sky

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Series Debut

David E. Kelley returns to network television with this new thriller, based on a series of C.J. Box novels. The mystery follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe), joining forces with Hoyt’s estranged wife, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) to search for two sisters kidnapped on a remote Montana highway. But when they discover that these girls aren’t the first to disappear, it leads to a race to stop a killer. “I love shows that end on cliffhangers and have you waiting with bated breath for the next episode,” Phillippe teases. “Big Sky is very much in that realm.” Well, we're holding our breath — don't say we didn't warn you. —Maureen Lee Lenker

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

FBI (season premiere) — CBS

Chopped: Comfort Food Feud — Food Network

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted (season premiere) — CBS

Beyond Oak Island (series debut) — History

Transplant — NBC

Streaming

Honour (series debut) — BritBox

The Global Farm (series debut) — Tastemade

1 Night in San Diego (movie) — Digital

Dreamland (movie) — Digital/VOD

Forget Me Not (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Nest (movie) — VOD

Truth Is the Only Client: The Official Investigation of the Murder of John F. Kennedy (doc) — VOD