What to Watch on Tuesday: Mayans M.C. revs up season 3 on FX

Waffles + Mochi

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Former first lady Michelle Obama goes from White House to the table with her Netflix children's series, Waffles + Mochi. Inviting famous chefs including José Andrés and Samin Nosrat, as well as celeb friends like Common and Rashida Jones, Mrs. Obama and the titular taffy-colored puppets teach viewers about different ingredients and dishes from around the world in what the best-selling author told EW is a "natural extension" of her work in the White House. Be warned: Some of the recipes (especially Chef Andrés' gazpacho and Chef Preeti Mistry's Pani Puri) will make your mouth water, but that's what makes this sweet show a perfect pairing for kids and adults. —Lacey Vorrasi-Banis

Mayans M.C.

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere



After a painfully long break, Mayans M.C. is back for season 3 and it's darker than anything they've done before. EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) is comfortably finding his place in the M.C. now that he's a fully patched member while also growing closer to Gaby (Sulem Calderon). His brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) is heading in a more destructive path after losing Adelita (Carla Baratta) and their newborn son to Potter (Ray McKinnon), who evidently has a death wish.

We can't glaze over the deed that pushed EZ into choosing the M.C. life: the murder of Dita Galindo (Ada Maris), mother of his nemesis Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino). Miguel isn't aware of that fact just yet, however. He's busy as the season starts with spiraling uncontrollably as he struggles with finding those indirectly involved in his mom's death (which he thinks was a suicide) and making enemies of loyal associates. And this is all before factoring in the rest of the M.C., like Coco (Richard Cabral), who is battling old demons, and Bishop (Michael Irby), who has plenty of secrets of his own.

But wait, who was that SAMCRO member who died in the season 2 finale? Will the Sons of Anarchy be back for more? As always, Mayans M.C. will answer many questions, leaving a gaggle of new ones in its wake. Just steer clear of the reaper, okay?! —Rosy Cordero

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

Holmes Family Effect (two-night event debut) — Fox

8:30 p.m.

Kenan — NBC

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

FBI — CBS

Delilah — OWN

10 p.m.

Soul of a Nation — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Movies

Martha: A Picture Story — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change