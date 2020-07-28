What to Watch on Tuesday: Last Chance U brings us the only football we might get in 2020

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your mown voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Maxxx

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

Christopher Meloni is still best known for playing the hotheaded detective Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — a role he will reprise on the upcoming spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. But the actor has repeatedly shown his comedic chops in projects like Wet Hot American Summer and Veep, and does so again in this new music-industry-set series. The show stars O-T Fagbenle as a onetime boyband member attempting a comeback, Pippa Bennett-Warner as his reluctant new manager, and Meloni as an old-school music mogul with the appropriate name of Don Wild. "Yes, my name is Don Wild and I am a record producer/hitmaker," Meloni tells EW. "Now, where I really stand in the pantheon of record moguls is, I think, up for debate. I think in his mind, he may be a half-notch below Clive Davis. Other than that, he's part snake-oil salesman, part mad genius." —Clark Collis

Related content:

Last Chance U

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of questions about what will happen with the NCAA and NFL seasons, but football is officially back, courtesy of Last Chance U. Netflix’s docuseries returns for season 5, which will mark its final installment of football before transitioning to basketball for the next iteration. After two-season stops in Mississippi and Kansas, Last Chance U heads west to Oakland and Laney College, the defending state and national Junior College champs. But the series continues to go much deeper than the wins and losses as the "tough grind of JUCO football" takes on new meaning in season 5 with Laney players struggling with an ever-changing city around them, children at home, and not knowing if they'll even have enough money to feed themselves. —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

TCM Remembers Carl Reiner

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on TCM

When Carl Reiner died June 28 at the age of 98, the world lost one of its funniest people. On Tuesday, TCM honors the legendary funny man, who distinguished himself as an award-winning writer, director, actor, and author. With five films — Enter Laughing, All of Me, The Comic, Where's Poppa, and Oh, God! — Turner Classic Movies offers a broad sampling of Reiner's work as a writer and director that helped enshrine him as a comedic genius. Revisit an old favorite or make a discovery with one or all of these sterling examples of Reiner's work. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Regis Philbin: The Morning Maestro - A Special Edition of 20/20 — ABC

Siesta Key — MTV

9 p.m.

Chopped — Food Network

Stockton on My Mind (documentary) — HBO

10 p.m.

Shark vs. Whale — Nat Geo

World of Dance — NBC

Streaming

Deep Blue Sea 3 (movie) — Digital

Nose to Tail (movie) — Digital/VOD