What to Watch on Tuesday: Jim Jefferies is all kinds of Intolerant in latest Netflix special

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

For his fourth Netflix Original stand-up special, Aussie comic Jim Jefferies reveals his intolerance about a variety of things, including people with peanut allergies, as well as his own body's hatred of lactose. Sorry, ice cream and cheese. Explaining why he cut back on his alcohol intake, he also throws a certain Royal under the double-decker bus. But more importantly, he does a deep dive (okay, a rant, really) on what happens when jokes don't hold up over time as the line of acceptability gets moved. So, he should really be ready for Mr. Peanut and cows to complain on social media in a few years about his latest material. —Gerrad Hall

Gamemaster

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on VOD

Sure, the video game industry is a multi-billion dollar one, but don't think that means traditional board games are about to be a thing of the past. In fact, they've perhaps never been bigger — and not just because people have been staying at home due to the pandemic and are looking for new ways to stay entertained. Thanks to crowdsourcing, game conventions, and technology that has made it easier to design games, more and more people have the opportunity to pass Go and collect $200. This documentary follows first-time board-game designers who hope their ideas don't sink like a battleship and become the new numero Uno of games. —GH

