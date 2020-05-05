What to Watch on Tuesday: Jerry Seinfeld stand-up special 23 Hours to Kill on Netflix

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

For his fourth stand-up special (his second at Netflix, following 2017's Jerry Before Seinfeld), the comic and Seinfeld star makes a grand entrance to NYC's Beacon Theatre before unloading his trademark wit and observations about everyday life — helping us see the humor in the mundane. We're guessing quarantine has given him enough material for another special or two. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

The Flash

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Iris and Team Flash face a daunting and uncertain challenge in the final two episodes of season 6. “It’s [about] getting Iris out of the Mirrorverse or Team Flash coming in to find her and get her out,” says Candice Patton. “Will she? How will she do it? Will she able to get Kamilla and Singh out, too? That’s kind of what we’re dealing with in the last couple episodes of the season.” Patton is looking forward to exploring how this crazy experience has affected Iris going forward. “There’s gotta be some kind of trauma in being trapped and stuck in a whole other dimension for a long period of time, not to mention the neural dissonance she was experiencing, which Eva warned her can have lasting effects,” she says. It’s unclear if we’ll get into that this season, though, because next week’s episode of The Flash is now the finale due to the pandemic shutdown. “I have no idea how they [plan] to kind of wrap up [with] this unexpected finale,” she says. “I really hope we can finish the season the way it was intended. If not, I hope that they’ve figured out a way to kind of put a button on it [so] that fans will feel satisfied.” —Chancellor Agard

Related content:

black-ish

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

The sixth season of black-ish has seen Johnson family patriarch Dre adjust to his twins becoming teenagers, his eldest son becoming his successor, and his wife surpassing him professionally, but his greatest hurdle may just be seeing his parents back together again. While Pops and Ruby have both shown growth over the years, the question remains if their renewed union is bound to end the same way it did before—exploding boat and all. —Marcus Jones

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

The Queen at War (documentary) — PBS

American Experience: George W. Bush (Part 2) — PBS

8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch — Discovery

The Conners (season finale) — ABC

The Voice — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess (season finale) — ABC

9 p.m.

Ellen's Game of Games — NBC

mixed-ish (season finale) — ABC

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (documentary debut) — HBO

10 p.m.

For Life — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (season finale) — CBS

Streaming

Working Man (movie) — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change