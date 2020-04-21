What to Watch on Tuesday: The Grammys salute Prince, and Empire airs its final episode (for now)

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS

Get ready to party like it's 1999 (remember when we could actually go to parties?) with this special filmed two days after this year's Grammy Awards, where Usher led an unforgettable tribute to Prince, singing “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Kiss.” Relive that, plus see new performances from John Legend, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Common, Gary Clark Jr., H.E.R. (above), Foo Fighters, and more. Let's go crazy! —Gerrad Hall

Empire

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Finale?

The record is abruptly stopping on the Lyons. Empire and TV's first family of music will say goodbye two episodes earlier than planned after the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for the show to film the final installments. While Tuesday's "Home is on the Way" wasn't intended to be the end, it sure sounds like a series finale, with the logline teasing that Lucious (Terrence Howard) can no longer deny his feelings for Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and the Lyons prepare to face their "biggest threat yet." Co-creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong have said that they hope to one day finish their planned goodbye, but, until then, "To the Empire!" —Derek Lawrence

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch — Discovery

The Flash — The CW

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season premiere) — VH1

The Comedy Store live podcast (three-episode COVID-19 fundraiser) — TheComedyStore.com, YouTube

9 p.m.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo

9:30 p.m.

One Day at a Time — Pop TV

10 p.m.

For Life — ABC

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (docuseries debut) — A&E

10:30 p.m.

The Last O.G. — TBS

Streaming

Middleditch & Schwartz (series debut) — Netflix

Like a Boss (movie) — Available to rent on digital

*times are ET and subject to change