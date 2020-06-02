What to Watch on Tuesday: Dirty John returns to spin The Betty Broderick Story

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on USA

Season Premiere

Like two heavyweight boxers on the brink of victory, Dan and Betty Broderick were an '80s couple that loved a good low blow if it meant history would be on their side. Now, Dan and Betty are in the center ring in Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, a fictionalized true-crime story starring Christian Slater and Amanda Peet. It's a spiritual sister to the first season of Dirty John, fitting the "love gone wrong" subgenre, but to a deadly extreme. The premiere will shoot you right into their bloodbath of a divorce. Watch out to make sure the F-bombs don't hit you on the way. —Omar Sanchez

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Season Finale

After a season spent battling Encores — a.k.a. history’s worst villains – and the order-loving Fates, it all comes down to one final battle in Legends of Tomorrow’s hilariously titled season 5 finale, “Swan Thong.” Picking up after last week’s wild TV show tour, the Legends are back in the real world and ready to destroy the Loom of Fate once and for all and let free will reign once again. Of course, Sisqo’s '90s hit “Thong Song” provides the score for the action, which is the kind of endearingly galaxy-brained choice Legends loves to make. “We definitely go out the way we always go out,” Nick Zano, who plays Nate, tells EW. “Every season finale is something we talk about a year later, and this one will be no different.” —Chancellor Agard

