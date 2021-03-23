What to Watch on Tuesday: Demi Lovato debuts intimate docuseries Dancing With the Devil

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on YouTube

Docuseries Debut

Demi Lovato is ready to tell her story. The singer's unflinchingly honest four-part YouTube docuseries Dancing With the Devil — helmed by Michael D. Ratner — covers her 2018 near-fatal drug overdose and its aftermath, and the harrowing footage bares it all about that life-altering night, as well as a lot of previously untold traumas that led to her addiction and overdose, her current sobriety status, and so much more. She's not shying away from the darkest parts of her journey, which may be hard to watch for some. But for Lovato, it's her way of setting the record straight. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Superman & Lois

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Smallville, like every fictional small town, has its annual traditions, and the midseason finale of Superman & Lois will reveal one of them: The Harvest Festival. The occasion rustles up a lot of memories for Clark because this is the first Harvest Festival since his mom died, but the experience ends up teaching him a lesson that will help him come to terms with her passing. Meanwhile, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) meets Wolé Parks' Captain Luthor, a.k.a. the Stranger, which can't mean anything good. After this episode, Superman & Lois goes on hiatus until May 18 as Supergirl takes its time slot for the next seven weeks. —Chancellor Agard

Check local listings

American Masters: Flannery (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

To Tell the Truth (season finale) — ABC

Holmes Family Effect (two-night event finale) — Fox

8:30 p.m.

Kenan — NBC

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas — Bravo

Delilah — OWN

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Soul of a Nation — ABC

Streaming

Pig Royalty (series debut) — Discovery+

Secrets of a Psychopath (docuseries debut) — Sundance Now

Movies

Doors — VOD

Olympia (Olympia Dukakis documentary) — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change