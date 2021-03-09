What to Watch on Tuesday: Delilah is in session as OWN's new legal drama debuts

The Flash

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

When DC Comics relaunched its universe in 2011 with the New 52, Barry Allen gained a remarkable new power, speed thinking, in Francis Manapul and Brian Buccellato's The Flash comic. Well, that awesome ability is finally being brought to the screen in the second episode of The Flash's seventh season, "The Speed of Thought." In Tuesday's episode, the Artificial Speed Force-powered Barry (Grant Gustin) discovers his super-speed now extends to his brain, which means he can process tons of information and several different outcomes of a given scenario faster than a computer. "We took our hint from the comics," says showrunner Eric Wallace, explaining the show's approach to this skill. "I thought the speed thinking was such a great thing in the current run of the comic books. We're gonna take some of the visuals from the comics. But we're going to take it to extremes and there will be some definite humor involved." —Chancellor Agard

Delilah

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on OWN

Series Debut

After pitting family against each other in the family drama Greenleaf, creator Craig Wright has moved the action from a megachurch to the courtroom for his next OWN series, Delilah. Maahra Hill (Black-ish, How to Get Away With Murder) stars as the title character, a single mom of two who's trying to balance all of that, her friendships, and faith while also meeting the demands of her career as a highly principled lawyer trying to get justice for those who need it the most. Her life is made even more complicated when a new case pits her against her fellow attorney and best friend Tamara, played by Girlfriends' alum Jill Marie Jones. As Delilah gets closer to the truth, it threatens to destroy not just their friendship but also their lives. —Gerrad Hall

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus recommendations from Delilah star Jill Marie Jones, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

63 Up

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on BritBox

After starting in 1964 with the documentary 7 Up, and checking in every seven years for a new installment, the subjects of this British series from director Michael Apted, who died in January, are now 63 and approaching retirement. Audiences have watched them grow, taking a snapshot of the lives of these people from a variety of backgrounds and parts of the country. Exploring the class system, politics, religion, mental health, and more, this latest finds all of them at a new stage in life. —GH

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on VOD

If you thought 2018's RBG told you everything there is to know about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, this new documentary arrives during Women's History Month to provide even more insight into the life and work of the justice, who died in September following a battle with pancreas cancer. Here, featuring intimate interviews and rare footage, writer-director Freida Lee Mock takes audiences on an immersive experience through using Ginsburg's own words, following her battles with social and legal obstacles to rise to the country's highest court and become the revered justice who advocated for gender equality during her tenure. —GH

