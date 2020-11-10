What to Watch on Tuesday: Dash & Lily welcome you to the Christmas season on Netflix

Dash & Lily

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Forget chestnuts roasting on an open fire, this Netflix rom-com will be a new instant holiday classic. Produced by Shawn Levy and Nick Jonas (who makes a fun cameo), the series follows eternal optimist Lily and misanthrope Dash as they fall in love over the course of the holiday season by exchanging notes in a diary they leave at iconic New York City landmarks around the city. “I really wanted to do a show that was unabashedly warm hearted, and funny, and delectable,” Levy tells EW. “The holiday set rom-com, with young and specific characters was so appealing to me.” Grab some hot cocoa and fall in love with Dash & Lily. —Maureen Lee Lenker

A Teacher

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

Kate Mara and Nick Robinson star in this series as Claire, a high school teacher in Texas, and Eric, Claire’s student. When their teacher-student relationship starts crossing boundaries, they’re both left to take a hard look at what their connection is actually about. The series — starting with three episodes today — explores how these types of relationships begin and their long-lasting effects on all parties involved. —Samantha Highfill

The Bachelorette

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

After waiting patiently since the end of last week’s episode, the guys are thrilled to meet the new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams. The mood sours, however, when a limo full of new dudes shows up to compete for Tayshia’s heart. And you thought we were done with Clare? Sorry to disappoint, but the outgoing Bachelorette and her fiancé, Dale, stop by tonight’s episode to update us on their love-at-first-sight story. —Kristen Baldwin

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Episode 3 of This Is Us finds the Big Three in three very different (yet potentially promising?) places: Kate and Toby head to the park to meet a prospective birth mother, newly engaged Kevin and Madison prepare for parenthood as they try to get to know each other(‘s issues), and Randall meets with a new therapist who gives him some valuable homework. The episode is titled “Changes,” and some of those involve the young Big Three barreling into puberty. Godspeed, Jack and Rebecca. —Dan Snierson

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Rise of the Nazis (docudrama debut) — PBS

12 p.m.

Returning the Favor (Veteran's Day Special) — Facebook Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Chopped: Comfort Food Feud (tournament premiere) — Food Network

The Cost of Winning (docuseries debut) — HBO

The Curse of Oak Island (season premiere) — History

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere) — TLC

10 p.m.

Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards (special) — ABC

The FBI Declassified — CBS

Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? (season premiere) — Food Network

Transplant — NBC

Streaming

Transference: A Love Story (movie) — Digital

Words on Bathroom Walls (movie) — Digital

Where She Lies (doc) — Digital/VOD

Sleepless Beauty (movie) — Digital/VOD

Jungleland (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Retreat (movie) — VOD

Honey Bee (movie) — VOD