What to Watch on Tuesday: The first couple leaves the floor on Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

The 15 stars are back for another night of dancing — performing everything from the Cha Cha and Jive to the Tango and Foxtrot — but we'll also say goodbye to one of them in the season's first elimination. Will Tiger King star Carole Baskin (dancing the Viennese Waltz to Tom Jones' “What’s New Pussycat”) be able to claw her way out of last place (scoring an 11/30 for her first dance) and roar another day? Will One Day at a Time star Justina Machado (dancing the Rumba to “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey) and Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson (dancing the Samba to Neyo's “Miss Independent”) — who both got a 21/30 the first week — be able to maintain their momentum. There are some good performers this season — anything can happen! —Gerrad Hall

America's Got Talent

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

It's all come down to this. America's Got Talent judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel — along with the country — have narrowed an expansive pool of contestants down to 1o. Tonight, Alan Silva, Archie Williams, BAD Salsa, Bello Sisters, Brandon Leake, Broken Roots, Cristina Rae, Daneliya Tuleshova, Kenadi Dodds, and Roberta Battaglia perform one last time before Wednesday's finale (where Blake Shelton, Usher, Ryan Tedder, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, and more will perform), when one of them will win the $1 million grand prize and the opportunity to perform live at Luxor Las Vegas. —GH

Kal Penn Approves This Message

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on Freeform

Series Debut

Having worked in the White House during the Obama administration, Kal Penn is better equipped than most comedians to host a show about politics. But the Harold & Kumar star says his background in comedy was just as instrumental in shaping his approach to his new Freeform series."What I love about comedy is it can bring people together," the actor tells EW. "That's a big takeaway that I learned from my background in all these different careers, and that's what we wanted to show more than anything else: the idea that there's so much common ground that we have." The show's six episodes will each explore a different issue relevant to Millennial and Gen Z voters, including education, health care, and climate change, while attempting to get out the vote for November's election. "We just want to create a fun space for young, first-time voters, or young audiences who may have voted before, to feel comfortable," Penn explains. —Tyler Aquilina

